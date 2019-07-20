Trump says he assured Swedish prime minister that A$AP Rocky is not a flight risk

Skip Navigation
Top Stories
Top Stories

Meet Morgan Beller, the 26-year-old woman behind Facebook's plan...

Facebook Vice President David Marcus is the face of the company's Libra digital currency, but the original driving force was a 26-year-old female engineer named Morgan Beller.

Technologyread more

'It never stops': US farmers hit by floods and trade war now face...

After a year of flooding, Midwest farmers face a stifling heat wave that's spreading across the U.S.

Agricultureread more

Cancelled flights, higher fares, older jets. Travel takes hit...

There is no end in sight to the Boeing 737 Max grounding after two fatal crashes, prompting airlines to rethink their growth plans.

Airlinesread more

What to watch in markets for the week ahead

A quarter of the S&P 500 companies report earnings next week, and that could buffet the market as investors await the July Fed meeting.

Market Insiderread more

'Extraordinarily brazen' : Iran seizes tanker in Strait of...

Iran's Revolutionary Guard claims a British tanker it still holds, Stena Impero, failed to follow international maritime rules.

World Newsread more

How AWS transfers a massive amount of data to the cloud

Moving lots of data to a public cloud over the internet can take months or years. CNBC got an inside look at how AWS transfers data to the cloud for its clients.

Technologyread more

Trump says he assured Swedish prime minister that A$AP Rocky is...

The president also said he "offered to personally vouch" for Rocky's bail. Sweden, however, does not have a bail system.

Politicsread more

Libra hearings may give bitcoin 'much-needed political momentum':...

CoinShares Chief Strategy Officer Meltem Demirors discusses Facebook's Libra project and its impact on the cryptocurrency market after testifying to the House Financial...

Fast Moneyread more

Here's why so many Americans can't come up with $400 to pay for...

Some 40% of Americans would struggle to come up with even $400 to pay for an emergency expense. Just how are so many Americans so short on cash? Blame debt.

Personal Financeread more

Amazon hires Trump-allied lobbyist as fight brews over Pentagon...

Amazon hires Trump-allied lobbyist Jeff Miller as battle for Pentagon contract heats up.

Politicsread more

Trump wades into debate over controversial Fed speech Thursday

In a series of tweets, the president addressed an unusual controversy stemming from a speech delivered Thursday by New York Fed President John Williams.

Marketsread more

Cramer's rundown of earnings next week: Buy Chipotle, steer clear...

"You need to understand that we're about to embark on the busiest week of the year for industrial earnings," CNBC's Jim Cramer says.

Mad Money with Jim Cramerread more
Politics

Trump says he assured Swedish prime minister that A$AP Rocky is not a flight risk

Spencer Kimball@spencekimball
Key Points
  • Trump said he told the prime minister Rocky is not a flight risk and the two sides agreed to speak again in the 48 hours.
  • The president also said he "offered to personally vouch" for Rocky's bail. Sweden, however, does not have a bail system. 
  • A$AP Rocky, whose real name is Rakim Mayers, was ordered detained by a Swedish court on July 5 because he was considered a flight risk. He will remain in jail until at least July 25, the deadline for the prosecutor to bring charges. 
  • On Friday, Trump said that had spoken with Kanye West and promised to call Sweden's prime minister to help "see what we can do about helping Rocky." 
Rapper A$AP Rocky performs onstage during Breakout Festival 2019 at PNE Amphitheatre on June 15, 2019 in Vancouver, Canada.
Andrew Chin | Getty Images

President Donald Trump says he spoke Saturday with Swedish Prime Minister Stefan Löfven about the detention of rapper A$AP Rocky, who is being held in jail on a preliminary assault charge in Stockholm.

Trump said he told the prime minister Rocky is not a flight risk and the two sides agreed to speak again in the 48 hours.


The president also said he "offered to personally vouch" for Rocky's bail. Sweden, however, does not have a bail system.

A$AP Rocky, whose real name is Rakim Mayers, was ordered detained by a Swedish court on July 5 because he was considered a flight risk. He will remain in jail until at least July 25, the deadline for the prosecutor to bring charges.

On Friday, Trump said that had spoken with Kanye West and promised to call Sweden's prime minister to "see what we can do about helping Rocky."

According to The New York Times, West had asked his wife Kim Kardashian to call Jared Kushner to see if something could be done to help the rapper. Kushner raised the issue with President Trump, who told Secretary of State Pompeo to work with Swedish authorities to make sure Rocky was being treated fairly.

Rocky was on tour in Sweden when he and his entourage got into a fight with two men in Stockholm on June 30. A Swedish newspaper posted a video that appeared to show Rocky tossing a man. Rocky, however, posted two videos on his Instagram account in which his entourage becomes frustrated with two men who are following them. The rapper says he and his entourage acted in self defense

A Change.org petition calling for his release has received more than 600,000 signatures. The petition says the conditions in the jail are "inhumane" and his human rights are being violated. Sweden has denied those allegations.