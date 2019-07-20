Trump says he assured Swedish prime minister that A$AP Rocky is not a flight risk

Facebook Vice President David Marcus is the face of the company's Libra digital currency, but the original driving force was a 26-year-old female engineer named Morgan Beller.Technologyread more
After a year of flooding, Midwest farmers face a stifling heat wave that's spreading across the U.S.Agricultureread more
There is no end in sight to the Boeing 737 Max grounding after two fatal crashes, prompting airlines to rethink their growth plans.Airlinesread more
A quarter of the S&P 500 companies report earnings next week, and that could buffet the market as investors await the July Fed meeting.Market Insiderread more
Iran's Revolutionary Guard claims a British tanker it still holds, Stena Impero, failed to follow international maritime rules.World Newsread more
Moving lots of data to a public cloud over the internet can take months or years. CNBC got an inside look at how AWS transfers data to the cloud for its clients.Technologyread more
The president also said he "offered to personally vouch" for Rocky's bail. Sweden, however, does not have a bail system.Politicsread more
CoinShares Chief Strategy Officer Meltem Demirors discusses Facebook's Libra project and its impact on the cryptocurrency market after testifying to the House Financial...Fast Moneyread more
Some 40% of Americans would struggle to come up with even $400 to pay for an emergency expense. Just how are so many Americans so short on cash? Blame debt.Personal Financeread more
Amazon hires Trump-allied lobbyist Jeff Miller as battle for Pentagon contract heats up.Politicsread more
In a series of tweets, the president addressed an unusual controversy stemming from a speech delivered Thursday by New York Fed President John Williams.Marketsread more
President Donald Trump says he spoke Saturday with Swedish Prime Minister Stefan Löfven about the detention of rapper A$AP Rocky, who is being held in jail on a preliminary assault charge in Stockholm.
Trump said he told the prime minister Rocky is not a flight risk and the two sides agreed to speak again in the 48 hours.
....Our teams will be talking further, and we agreed to speak again in the next 48 hours!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 20, 2019
The president also said he "offered to personally vouch" for Rocky's bail. Sweden, however, does not have a bail system.
A$AP Rocky, whose real name is Rakim Mayers, was ordered detained by a Swedish court on July 5 because he was considered a flight risk. He will remain in jail until at least July 25, the deadline for the prosecutor to bring charges.
On Friday, Trump said that had spoken with Kanye West and promised to call Sweden's prime minister to "see what we can do about helping Rocky."
According to The New York Times, West had asked his wife Kim Kardashian to call Jared Kushner to see if something could be done to help the rapper. Kushner raised the issue with President Trump, who told Secretary of State Pompeo to work with Swedish authorities to make sure Rocky was being treated fairly.
Rocky was on tour in Sweden when he and his entourage got into a fight with two men in Stockholm on June 30. A Swedish newspaper posted a video that appeared to show Rocky tossing a man. Rocky, however, posted two videos on his Instagram account in which his entourage becomes frustrated with two men who are following them. The rapper says he and his entourage acted in self defense
A Change.org petition calling for his release has received more than 600,000 signatures. The petition says the conditions in the jail are "inhumane" and his human rights are being violated. Sweden has denied those allegations.