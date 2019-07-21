Disney bought Marvel for $4 billion in 2009, a decade later it's made more than $18 billion at the global box office

Skip Navigation
Top Stories
Top Stories

Disney bought Marvel for $4 billion in 2009. It's made $18.2...

These box office numbers do not include the cost of production or marketing costs. They also don't count the billions in merchandising that Disney has made over the last...

Entertainmentread more

As Instagram tests its 'like' ban, influencers will have to shift...

Instagram began tests that hide "like" counts on posts. That means influencers who market products on Instagram will have to rely on different metrics to show success.

Technologyread more

This health investor shadowed Jeff Bezos and worked for Bill...

Peter Neupert worked for Microsoft and Amazon-backed Drugstore.com, where he got to know Jeff Bezos. He now advises start-ups.

Technologyread more

Meet Morgan Beller, the 26-year-old woman behind Facebook's plan...

Facebook Vice President David Marcus is the face of the company's Libra digital currency, but the original driving force was a 26-year-old female corporate-development...

Technologyread more

What a failed Iran deal would mean for oil prices and military...

Regional stability, oil prices and potential for war will all depend on what Iran does with its nuclear program in the event of the deal's termination.

World Politicsread more

Hong Kong police fire rubber bullets, tear gas as protests...

The firing of the tear gas was the latest confrontation between police and protesters who have taken to the streets for over a month to fight a proposed extradition bill and...

China Politicsread more

Amazon's updated suspension policy still has sellers worried...

Amazon's new policy for account suspensions doesn't go far enough to protect sellers from potentially unfair and wrongful suspensions, merchants say.

Technologyread more

Canceled flights, higher fares, older jets — air travel takes a...

There is no end in sight to the Boeing 737 Max grounding after two fatal crashes, prompting airlines to rethink their growth plans.

Airlinesread more

'It never stops': US farmers hit by floods and trade war now face...

After a year of flooding, Midwest farmers face a stifling heat wave that's spreading across the U.S.

Weather & Natural Disastersread more

Here's when Marvel's new movies are coming to theaters

On Saturday, Disney's Marvel Studios announced its upcoming slate of superhero films during a panel at San Diego Comic-Con.

Entertainmentread more

Siemens CEO Joe Kaeser says Trump has become the 'face of racism...

"It troubles me that the most important political office in the world is becoming the face of racism and exclusion," Kaeser said in a Twitter post.

Politicsread more

'Avengers: Endgame' is now the highest-grossing film of all time

Disney's "Avengers: Endgame" is now the highest-grossing film of all time having earned $2.79 billion at the global box office.

Entertainmentread more
Entertainment

Disney bought Marvel for $4 billion in 2009, a decade later it's made more than $18 billion at the global box office

Sarah Whitten@sarahwhit10
Key Points
  • Disney has earned more than $18.2 billion at the global box office from Marvel movies since purchasing the company in 2009.
  • The House of Mouse has produced and distributed 16 of the 23 Marvel Cinematic Universe films.
  • On Saturday at Comic-Con in San Diego, Marvel unveiled the 10 films and TV projects will all be released in the next two years, some theatrically and the rest on Disney's upcoming streaming service Disney+.
Chris Hemsworth and director Taika Waititi of Marvel Studios' 'Thor: Love and Thunder' at the San Diego Comic-Con International 2019 Marvel Studios Panel in Hall H on July 20, 2019 in San Diego, California.
Alberto E. Rodriguez | Getty Images Entertainment | Getty Images

A decade ago, moviegoers were introduced to Tony Stark.

He was a fast-talking genius, playboy, billionaire, soon-to-be philanthropist played by the comeback kid himself Robert Downey Jr.

Marvel's "Iron Man" arrived in theaters in 2008 just as rival DC's gritty Dark Knight trilogy, directed by Christopher Nolan, was making its bow. It was a near polar opposite to the dark, gloomy story of billionaire Bruce Wayne, aka the masked vigilante Batman.

In its opening weekend, "Iron Man" snared nearly $100 million at the box office, before going on to garner just under $600 million worldwide. At the time, opening weekend ticket sales of "Iron Man" were just short of the first-weekend sales for "Spider-Man," the 2002 blockbuster that held the record for the top non-sequel superhero movie opening.

A year later, Disney made its move. While Marvel had already contracted several films with Paramount and Universal as part of its Marvel Cinematic Universe, CEO Bob Iger closed on a deal to purchase the comic book company for around $4 billion.

"This is perfect from a strategic perspective," Iger said at the time. "This treasure trove of over 5,000 characters offers Disney the ability to do what we do best."

It seems he was right.

Since releasing its first Disney produced Marvel movie in 2012, the company has earned more than $18.2 billion at the global box office. And it's already on its way to make billions more.

At San Diego Comic-Con on Saturday, Marvel announced its upcoming slate of films and TV shows that expand on the 23 movies already in the MCU.

Disney has produced 16 of those films. Paramount distributed "Iron Man," "Captain America: The First Avenger," "Thor" and "Iron Man 2"; and Universal distributed "The Incredible Hulk" as part of deals that predated Disney's acquisition of Marvel.

More recently, Sony has produced two Spider-Man films — "Homecoming" and "Far From Home" — in partnership with Disney, allowing the character to appear in the MCU.

In total, all of the movies in the Marvel Cinematic Universe have made more than $22 billion at the global box office.

To be sure, these box office numbers do not include the cost of production or marketing costs. They also don't count the billions in merchandising that Disney has made over the last decade.

Box office glory

When the trailer for "Avengers: Endgame" first came out, there was little doubt that it was going to be a big movie at the box office.

"Infinity War" had left the fate of most of the cast of superheroes uncertain. Theories about what happened to those that were dusted in the final moments of the film circulated on message boards, forums and social media. How was Marvel going to bring them back?

VIDEO1:4601:46
'Avengers: Endgame' just shattered multiple box office records
The Bottom Line

Certainly, the studio would have to. After all, Spider-Man had his own standalone feature coming out just a few months after "Endgame" was set to be released, and Marvel had green lit sequels for Black Panther and Doctor Strange, among others.

Early estimates had the film making just over $2 billion, a sizable feat for a superhero movie. But, could it take on the top box office spots? Perhaps not.

And then on opening weekend, "Endgame" did the impossible. It hauled in $357 million in the U.S. and $1.2 billion at the global box office -- and people began to reassess what was possible.

Within 87 days in theaters, "Endgame" became the highest grossing film of all time. The film had earned $2.79 billion, topping "Avatar's" record of $2.7897 billion.

What comes next

With "Spider-Man: Far From Home," Phase 3 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe came to a close. On Saturday in Hall H at San Diego Comic-Con, Marvel's president, Kevin Feige, unveiled Phase 4.

The 10 films and TV projects will all be released in the next two years, some theatrically and the rest on Disney's upcoming streaming service Disney+.

Films include "Black Widow," "Eternals," "Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings," "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness" and "Thor: Love and Thunder."

Taika Waititi and Natalie Portman speak at the Marvel Studios Panel during 2019 Comic-Con International at San Diego Convention Center on July 20, 2019 in San Diego, California.
Kevin Winter | Getty Images Entertainment | Getty Images

The Disney+ productions are "The Falcon and the Winter Soldier," "WandaVision," "Loki," "Hawkeye," and an animated series called "What If?."

"We didn't even mention that we're making 'Black Panther 2,'" Feige said at the end of the panel. "We didn't even talk about thatGuardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 3' is coming. We didn't have time to talk about 'Captain Marvel 2.' "

"I didn't even have time to talk about the Fantastic Four," he added, the crowd roaring with excitement. "And there's no time left to talk about mutants and how mutants come into the MCU."

Many of these teased films would not have been possible before Disney acquired a number of Fox properties earlier this year. Feige also revealed that a "Blade" movie would be going into production.

Disclosure: Comcast is the parent company of NBCUniversal and CNBC.