No bachelor's degree? No problem. Here are 10 remote jobs for professionals with associate's degrees

It doesn't necessarily take a bachelor's degree to land a well-paying, full-time, remote job.

In fact, more companies are looking at qualifications beyond a formal education, thanks to the fierce competition for talent brought on by the 3.7% unemployment rate and robust job growth.

"The research shows that the strong job market is really causing employers to rethink their educational requirements for their jobs," said Brie Reynolds, senior career specialist at FlexJobs.

That means they may no longer prioritize a four-year degree and may look for candidates who have a two-year, or associate's, degree.

More from Invest in You:

What hiring managers want to see in your social profile

The secret to getting your resume past the robot rejections

Avoid making these 7 mistakes when you travel

A recent report from PayScale backs that up. Its 2019 Compensation Best Practices Report found that 69% of 7,030 organizations it surveyed in late 2018 prioritized skills over a formal education when making hiring decisions.

At the same time there has been an explosion in remote jobs, which allow employees to work from either entirely or part of the time.

"There has been this assumption for a long time that remote jobs were only available to people in higher level careers, with an advanced education, who have proven themselves to be worthy," Reynolds said.

That has changed in recent years. Now the focus is more on the type of job that can be done from home, rather than a benefit you have earned through years of hard work, she explained.