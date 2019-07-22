Apple fixes Watch bug that let someone eavesdrop on your conversation

Equifax will give consumers a range of options for monitoring their credit or making claims of fraud or data misuse, part of a $425 million restitution fund.Technologyread more
A group of gold miners stocks, "BAANG," are better plays than mega-cap FAANG names, according to John Roque, technical analyst at Wolfe Research.Marketsread more
The construction industry is heavily dependent on Hispanic and Latino workers, a workforce that diminished during the last housing crisis and has not come close to full...Real Estateread more
The stocks of several utilities opened lower, after weekend power outages during a major heat wave and from severe storms.Market Insiderread more
The deal between the White House and Democrats would raise the debt ceiling for two years and permanently end the sequester.Politicsread more
Danger is lurking in the stock market: An abrupt sell-off could be around the corner if the Federal Reserve doesn't deliver the rate cut the market expects next week.Marketsread more
Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos and her family have seen their investments skyrocket since President Donald Trump started enacting pro-business policies. Meanwhile, DeVos...Politicsread more
"Even a 50-basis point reduction would still keep the Fed funds rate well above zero," Shelton told The Washington Post in an email.The Fedread more
Also in Epstein's address book is supermarket mogul Ron Burkle, Chelsea Clinton, former Secretaries of State Henry Kissinger and John Kerry, and media titan Rupert Murdoch,...Politicsread more
Free stock-trading start-up Robinhood is now valued at $7.6 billion after closing its most recent late-stage funding round.Financeread more
"Whether it's this year or next year, the odds of another economic downturn are high — and growing," Warren says.Politicsread more
Apple reactivated the Walkie-Talkie feature on Monday in software updates for the iPhone and Apple Watch, 12 days after it was turned off for security reasons.
Apple deactivated the Walkie-Talkie feature on the Apple Watch earlier this month after it was discovered that there was a security flaw that could enable an attacker to eavesdrop on an iPhone without permission.
iOS 12.4 "includes a security fix for the Walkie-Talkie app on Apple Watch and re-enables Walkie-Talkie functionality," according to the software release notes. The Apple Watch release notes said it "provides important security updates including a fix for the Walkie-Talkie app."
Apple said earlier this month that it did not know of any people using the bug against any of its customers, and that it required "specific conditions" to be replicated, which Apple did not disclose. The security flaw was reported through Apple's website, the company said, and Apple proactively disabled the feature until it could be fixed.
Walkie-Talkie had been unavailable since July 10, according to Apple's system status dashboard. The feature enables people to directly contact another Apple Watch user through their watch, and was introduced last fall.
Earlier this year, an iPhone bug was found that allowed someone with an iPhone to place a FaceTime call to another iPhone and listen through the microphone, even if the other person hadn't picked up the call. Apple fixed that bug and apologized to customers.
The iPhone software update, iOS 12.4, also includes a new feature that allows people to transfer data wirelessly from one iPhone to another as well as improvements to Apple News.