Cramer Remix: The most important semiconductor bellwether has people talking

Goldman Sachs upgraded Micron over the weekend and injected optimism in the semiconductor space — and it has investors talking, CNBC's Jim Cramer said Monday.

An analyst at the investment bank predicted that excessive memory chip supply will sell off more quickly than once thought and that prices will begin to rebound in the third quarter. Goldman raised its price target on the stock to $56 from $50 and issued a "Buy" call on Micron.

"Micron is perhaps the most important semiconductor bellwether out there: their DRAMs and flash chips go into nearly everything," the "Mad Money" host said. "This upgrade, which came out yesterday, was the talk of the town in the Hamptons, of all places. I kid you not."

Micron, which has a $52.1 billion market cap, rallied 3.67% during the session to close above $47 per share. Prior to that, the stock ran up about $12, from about $33 per share, following optimistic outlook during its June earnings report. The rest of the semiconductor sector, including Texas Instruments, which reports earnings Tuesday, also rallied on the news.

With Goldman forecasting that commodity chips are bottoming, semiconductor equipment companies such as Applied Materials and Lam Research saw a boost, Cramer said.

"Makes sense: If you really believe commodity chips are bottoming, then you recommend the capital equipment stocks," he said.