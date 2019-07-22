Why now is the best time of year to book your holiday trip abroad

Lisbon, Portugal SeanPavonePhoto | Getty Images

If you're planning on spending the winter holidays in Europe or Asia, now is the best time to book your flight. By booking before July 29, travelers can score the best deals to some of the most popular destinations, according to travel site Kayak. The site looked at median airfares of search dates from Jan. 1 through Dec. 14, 2018, and travel dates for Dec.15 through Dec. 30 of the same year to determine how travelers can save the most. "Booking in the summer can save you some major dollars," said Steve Sintra, regional director of North America for Kayak. Sintra said that most travelers tend to wait to book their flights. Kayak logs three times more searches for holiday trips in October as in July.

Affordable destinations

If you're planning ahead for the holidays, Lisbon is the city to consider. Travelers can save 50% on a flight to the coastal capital of Portugal by booking before July 29. Kayak also found travelers can save from 20% to 40% on flights to Amsterdam, Barcelona, Dublin, Milan, London and Reykjavik by booking their flights now. If you're flying to Paris, Rome or Frankfurt, you still have some time before snagging the best deals. According to Kayak, you can save up to 40% on your flights to those destinations if you book during the first two weeks of September.

Looking for a trip to Asia instead? Kayak found that summer is the best time of year to score some deals there, as well. Booking before July 29 can save you up to 30% on median airfare on trips to Bangkok, Bali and Ho Chi Minh City, and hitting "buy" on your tickets to Beijing between July 29 and Aug. 5 could save you about 30%.

Other ways to stretch your savings

