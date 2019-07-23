Here are the biggest analyst calls of the day: Snap, Facebook, Bloomin' Brands & more

Stifel upgraded Snap and said it was "optimistic on the company's growth prospects going forward.

"Based on improving DAU / pricing trends, we are upgrading SNAP shares to Buy and raising our Target Price to $17. Although 2Q:19 could see noise related to a significant sales force reorg., we are increasingly optimistic about Snap's growth prospects in 2H:19 and beyond. We do not currently forecast a reacceleration in revenue growth but see a higher likelihood of one occurring in the next several quarters as the company continues to expands its advertiser base, foster engagement with premium monetizable content (Discover, Games), and improve engagement / retention on Android devices (particularly in emerging markets). "

