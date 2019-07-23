Here are the biggest analyst calls of the day: Snap, Facebook, Bloomin' Brands & more

Stocks rise as investors cheered strong quarterly numbers from companies like Coca-Cola and United Technologies.US Marketsread more
The IMF trims its economic growth forecast again as the U.S.-China trade war continues, Brexit worries linger and inflation remains muted.Economyread more
Citigroup thinks Tesla investors hoping for a post-earnings rally later this week should scrutinize a pair of related financial metrics.Investingread more
Olive branches were extended from both China and the U.S. as the two nations are set to restart face-to-face trade negotiations after a month-long truce.Marketsread more
In advance of Amazon's earnings report on Thursday, Craig Johnson says the stock chart is pointing to big gains. Mark Tepper also likes the stock.Trading Nationread more
Coca-Cola topped Wall Street's expectations for earnings and revenue.Food & Beverageread more
New disclosures show Facebook and Amazon each spent more than $4 million on lobbying activity in the second quarter of 2019.Technologyread more
Boris Johnson, one of the biggest voices in the Brexit movement, wins the Conservative Party leadership race by a 2-1 margin.Europe Politicsread more
Disney can nearly double its earnings by 2024, Morgan Stanley said in a note to clients on Tuesday.Investingread more
Amazon is expected to report its second-quarter earnings on Thursday.Investingread more
The largest residential brokerage company in the U.S. is partnering with the largest online retailer in a strategy to boost sales for both.Real Estateread more
Here are the biggest calls on Wall Street on Tuesday:
Stifel upgraded Snap and said it was "optimistic on the company's growth prospects going forward.
"Based on improving DAU / pricing trends, we are upgrading SNAP shares to Buy and raising our Target Price to $17. Although 2Q:19 could see noise related to a significant sales force reorg., we are increasingly optimistic about Snap's growth prospects in 2H:19 and beyond. We do not currently forecast a reacceleration in revenue growth but see a higher likelihood of one occurring in the next several quarters as the company continues to expands its advertiser base, foster engagement with premium monetizable content (Discover, Games), and improve engagement / retention on Android devices (particularly in emerging markets). "
Read more about this call here.
Rosenblatt said it thinks average revenue per user levels could double by 2023.
"We initiate SNAP with a Buy rating and $18 DCF-based price target, reflecting ~28% upside from its 7/19 closing price. Present ARPU levels are well below social media peers, providing room to comfortably double by CY23E. Near-term, SNAP shares should ride modest ARPU tailwinds from new ad products and video content, and carry into CY20E with Audience Network, scaling ad spend beyond the company's tapped out US user demo. "
UBS said the online luxury retailer has a marketplace model that's "unique."
"In examining its long-term opportunity, we see a few key themes that should appeal to investors: a) early innings of online penetration for consignment (REAL's 2018 GMV is <1% of a ~$198bn TAM); b) REAL is exposed to key industry secular trends (increasing acceptance of resale; growing millennial & Gen Z luxury consumers; offline to online shift; increasing focus on sustainability); and c) REAL's marketplace model is unique in that the same consumer is increasingly playing a role on both sides, driving a flywheel effect of consumer demand & product supply. "
Bank of America upgraded the retailer mainly on valuation.
"The valuation is in-line with peers incl. NKE, ADS GR & VFC but at the high end (15-25X) of COLM's historical range given: 1) an outlook for significant near-term revenue and EPS upside led by a strong U.S. wholesale environment for Columbia apparel; (2) significant under-penetration in footwear, with strong visibility for COLM's long-term growth outlook (incl. additional distribution at Foot Locker); and (3) healthy and stable margin outlook driven by Project Connect. "
BMO lowered its price target on Facebook ahead of earnings and said revenue re-acceleration may be "prolonged."
"We now expect revenue to decelerate through 1Q20 (vs. 4Q19 previously), before accelerating again in 2Q20 as Stories demand/pricing ramps. However, if targeting capabilities are materially hindered, revenue re-acceleration may be prolonged."
Loop said it views the restaurant hospitality company with a "compelling" risk/reward.
"Top-Line Drivers + Compelling Risk/Reward... We are initiating coverage of Bloomin' Brands with a Buy rating as we see a disconnect in valuation vs. the company's fundamentals and therefore view the risk/reward as compelling. "
Goldman said amongst other things that the petroleum and natural gas company could see further "upside" from exploration.
"We upgrade MUR to Buy from Neutral and incorporate its recently closed Gulf of Mexico asset acquisition (from LLOG) and Malaysian asset divestiture (to PTTEP). We see potential for greater appreciation of offshore assets from above-expected FCF/production in 2020 and rising confidence in growth in 2022. "