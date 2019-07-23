Beyond Meat's stock surges to new all-time high

Skip Navigation
Stocks rise after strong earnings from Coca-Cola and United...

Coca-Cola shares jumped more than 4% after the company posted earnings and revenue that topped analyst expectations. United Technologies advanced nearly 2%.

US Markets

IMF lowers global economic growth forecast again as 'downside'...

The IMF trims its economic growth forecast again as the U.S.-China trade war continues, Brexit worries linger and inflation remains muted.

Economy

One number in Tesla's earnings report will make or break the...

Citigroup thinks Tesla investors hoping for a post-earnings rally later this week should scrutinize a pair of related financial metrics.

Investing

Amazon looks ready for a 40% rally, says market watcher

In advance of Amazon's earnings report on Thursday, Craig Johnson says the stock chart is pointing to big gains. Mark Tepper also likes the stock.

Trading Nation

Trade war coming down to US easing up on Huawei, China buying ag...

Olive branches were extended from both China and the U.S. as the two nations are set to restart face-to-face trade negotiations after a month-long truce.

Markets

Watch Senate hearing on cannabis banking reform

Lawmakers, industry representatives and advocates are testifying to the Senate committee about the challenges that cannabis companies face in states where medical or...

Health and Science

Coca-Cola raises revenue forecast after earnings beat, sending...

Coca-Cola topped Wall Street's expectations for earnings and revenue.

Food & Beverage

Facebook and Amazon lead tech lobbying spend as antitrust...

New disclosures show Facebook and Amazon each spent more than $4 million on lobbying activity in the second quarter of 2019.

Technology

Brexit leader Boris Johnson wins race for UK prime minister

Boris Johnson, one of the biggest voices in the Brexit movement, wins the Conservative Party leadership race by a 2-1 margin.

Europe Politics

Morgan Stanley: Disney's earnings will nearly double in 4 years

Disney can nearly double its earnings by 2024, Morgan Stanley said in a note to clients on Tuesday.

Investing

Amazon could miss on guidance for this quarter, BMO analyst warns

Amazon is expected to report its second-quarter earnings on Thursday.

Investing

Amazon partners with Realogy, sending the real-estate brokerage...

The largest residential brokerage company in the U.S. is partnering with the largest online retailer in a strategy to boost sales for both.

Real Estate
Food & Beverage

Beyond Meat's stock surges to new all-time high

Jasmine Wu
Key Points
  • Shares of Beyond Meat hit an all-time high on Tuesday ahead of the company's earnings report next week.
  • Beyond will report earnings next Monday.
  • Analysts surveyed by Refinitiv expect it to post a loss of 8 cents per share on revenue of $52.7 million.
Ethan Brown, founder and chief executive officer of Beyond Meat Inc., center, celebrates with his wife Tracy Brown, center left, and guests during the company's initial public offering (IPO) at the Nasdaq MarketSite in New York, on Thursday, May 2, 2019.
Michael Nagle | Bloomberg | Getty Images

Shares of Beyond Meat hit a fresh all-time high in early morning trading on Tuesday, as the company continues its hot streak ahead of its earnings report next week.

The maker of the plant-based meat's stock is up 720% since its initial public offering in May of this year. Shares hit $208.48 on Tuesday, surpassing its previous record high of $201.88 on June 18. On Monday, its stock ended the day up nearly 10%. The company is now valued at around $12.2 billion

The company is scheduled to report its second-quarter results on Monday, and analysts surveyed by Refinitiv expect it to post a loss of 8 cents per share on revenue of $52.7 million. After Beyond's earnings report last quarter, its stock soared as high as 23% in extended trading, which hurt investors who were selling the stock short.

Short sellers borrow a stock with the expectation that its price will fall and the investor can repurchase it at a profit.

More than 15% of the shares available for trading in Beyond Meat are sold short, according to FactSet. Some have speculated its recent rally has been fueled by investors getting squeezed out of their positions.

Consumers have also come more conscious about their meat intake, growing the market for imitation meat. According to the NPD group, 18% of Americans are trying to eat less meat.

Uber and Beyond Meat were millennial favorites in June, says strategist
