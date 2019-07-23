Beyond Meat's stock surges to new all-time high

Coca-Cola shares jumped more than 4% after the company posted earnings and revenue that topped analyst expectations. United Technologies advanced nearly 2%.US Marketsread more
The IMF trims its economic growth forecast again as the U.S.-China trade war continues, Brexit worries linger and inflation remains muted.Economyread more
Citigroup thinks Tesla investors hoping for a post-earnings rally later this week should scrutinize a pair of related financial metrics.Investingread more
In advance of Amazon's earnings report on Thursday, Craig Johnson says the stock chart is pointing to big gains. Mark Tepper also likes the stock.Trading Nationread more
Olive branches were extended from both China and the U.S. as the two nations are set to restart face-to-face trade negotiations after a month-long truce.Marketsread more
Lawmakers, industry representatives and advocates are testifying to the Senate committee about the challenges that cannabis companies face in states where medical or...Health and Scienceread more
Coca-Cola topped Wall Street's expectations for earnings and revenue.Food & Beverageread more
New disclosures show Facebook and Amazon each spent more than $4 million on lobbying activity in the second quarter of 2019.Technologyread more
Boris Johnson, one of the biggest voices in the Brexit movement, wins the Conservative Party leadership race by a 2-1 margin.Europe Politicsread more
Disney can nearly double its earnings by 2024, Morgan Stanley said in a note to clients on Tuesday.Investingread more
Amazon is expected to report its second-quarter earnings on Thursday.Investingread more
Shares of Beyond Meat hit a fresh all-time high in early morning trading on Tuesday, as the company continues its hot streak ahead of its earnings report next week.
The maker of the plant-based meat's stock is up 720% since its initial public offering in May of this year. Shares hit $208.48 on Tuesday, surpassing its previous record high of $201.88 on June 18. On Monday, its stock ended the day up nearly 10%. The company is now valued at around $12.2 billion
The company is scheduled to report its second-quarter results on Monday, and analysts surveyed by Refinitiv expect it to post a loss of 8 cents per share on revenue of $52.7 million. After Beyond's earnings report last quarter, its stock soared as high as 23% in extended trading, which hurt investors who were selling the stock short.
Short sellers borrow a stock with the expectation that its price will fall and the investor can repurchase it at a profit.
More than 15% of the shares available for trading in Beyond Meat are sold short, according to FactSet. Some have speculated its recent rally has been fueled by investors getting squeezed out of their positions.
Consumers have also come more conscious about their meat intake, growing the market for imitation meat. According to the NPD group, 18% of Americans are trying to eat less meat.