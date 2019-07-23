Chipotle earnings delivered, but its stock is starting to look like a high-priced menu item

Chipotle Mexican Grill was back even before its big Tuesday earnings beat, but its stock has been on such a hot streak it may be entering high-priced menu territory.

The fast-casual restaurant company, laid low for years after a series of foodborne illness issues, is up more than 71% in 2019. It set a new all-time high in extended trading on Tuesday night, above $760, the latest move in a huge rebound for a company that watched its shares sink to as low as $250 as recently as 2018.

For Stephen Anderson, senior v.p. and equity research Analyst at Maxim Group, focusing on the restaurant and consumer sectors, there is good news in the company's operating performance, but caution related to the stock's gains.

The biggest driven has been digital sales growth, the fast-growing source of sales for all restaurants.

"What's really driving top-line growth is the strong acceleration in digital, online and mobile platforms," Anderson said.

Digital sales growth almost doubled, growing 99.1% and making up 18.2% of sales. That compares to 13% of sales at the end of 2018. This was also the first-full quarter for a look at how Chipotle's loyalty program, which launched in March, would help propel a broader digital strategy.

Anderson said CEO Brian Niccol, on the job since leaving Taco Bell and taking over CMG in February 2018, has succeeded in creating a digitally driven culture at the company. "We think there are lots of advantages to digital sales, not just driving volumes. It also helps improve margins, reduce food costs and labor costs. Those are strict positives," Anderson said.