Dunkin' adds Beyond Meat's sausage to its menu, starting in New York

Skip Navigation
Top Stories
Top Stories

IMF lowers global economic growth forecast again as 'downside'...

The IMF trims its economic growth forecast again as the U.S.-China trade war continues, Brexit worries linger and inflation remains muted.

Economyread more

One number in Tesla's earnings report will make or break the...

Citigroup thinks Tesla investors hoping for a post-earnings rally later this week should scrutinize a pair of related financial metrics.

Investingread more

Trade war coming down to US easing up on Huawei, China buying ag...

Olive branches were extended from both China and the U.S. as the two nations are set to restart face-to-face trade negotiations after a monthlong truce.

Marketsread more

Coca-Cola raises revenue forecast after earnings beat, sending...

Coca-Cola topped Wall Street's expectations for earnings and revenue.

Food & Beverageread more

Facebook and Amazon lead tech lobbying spend as antitrust...

New disclosures show Facebook and Amazon each spent more than $4 million on lobbying activity in the second quarter of 2019.

Technologyread more

Brexit leader Boris Johnson wins race for UK prime minister

Boris Johnson, one of the biggest voices in the Brexit movement, wins the Conservative Party leadership race by a 2-1 margin.

Europe Politicsread more

Morgan Stanley: Disney's earnings will nearly double in 4 years

Disney can nearly double its earnings by 2024, Morgan Stanley said in a note to clients on Tuesday.

Investingread more

Amazon could miss on guidance for this quarter, BMO analyst warns

Amazon is expected to report its second-quarter earnings on Thursday.

Investingread more

Amazon partners with Realogy, sending the real-estate brokerage...

The largest residential brokerage company in the U.S. is partnering with the largest online retailer in a strategy to boost sales for both.

Real Estateread more

Biggest analyst calls of the day: Snap, Facebook, Bloomin' Brands...

Here are the biggest calls on Wall Street on Tuesday

Investingread more

A big buying opportunity is unfolding, market bull Tony Dwyer...

Canaccord Genuity's Tony Dwyer believes stocks are about to fall as much as 5% from their all-time highs.

Trading Nationread more

Jeffrey Epstein appeals bail denial decision in child sex...

The move Monday came four days after Judge Richard Berman rejected Epstein's bid to to be released on a bond of up to $100 million.

Politicsread more
Restaurants

Dunkin' adds Beyond Meat's sausage to its menu, starting in New York

Amelia Lucas
Key Points
  • Dunkin' is adding Beyond Meat's sausage as a menu option.
  • The coffee chain is the first U.S. restaurant chain to offer the Beyond Sausage.
  • Beyond Meat's stock has soared ahead of its second-quarter earnings report Monday.
Dunkin's Beyond Sausage breakfast sandwich
Source: Dunkin'

Dunkin' is adding Beyond Meat to its menu, as the plant-based meat trend continues to gather steam.

The coffee chain is offering a breakfast sandwich made with Beyond Sausage, starting with locations in Manhattan. The company plans to roll out the menu option nationwide in the future.

Shares of Beyond jumped 3% in premarket trading Wednesday, while Dunkin's stock rose 2%.

Dunkin' is the first U.S. restaurant chain to add Beyond Sausage to its menu. Canadian coffee chain Tim Hortons, which is owned by Restaurant Brands International, recently rolled out breakfast sandwiches made with the plant-based meat substitute. It also added its first ever burger — the Beyond Burger — to its menu.

Consumer demand for more vegan and vegetarian options has been driving restaurants to add products from Beyond and its competitor Impossible Foods, although some like McDonald's and Chick-fil-A are sitting out for now.

The NPD Group found that 18% of Americans are trying to reduce their meat intake. The U.S. market for meat substitutes reached $1.44 billion in 2018, according to Euromonitor data. Beyond's market share is only about 2%.

Since its initial public offering in May, Beyond Meat's stock has surged nearly 700% as investors try to get in on the vegan meat craze. Ahead of its earnings report on Monday, the stock surpassed $200 per share and hit an all-time high of $208.48 on Tuesday. The stock now has a market cap of $11.8 billion.

Dunkin's stock has risen nearly 25% since the start of the year, bringing its market value to $6.6 billion. The company rebranded last year, dropping the word "Donuts" from its name, and has put a focus on espresso drinks and a streamlined menu.

VIDEO8:3808:38
The rise of fake meat
Restaurants