European markets seen higher as UK prepares to usher in new prime minister

European stocks are set to open higher Tuesday morning, while the pound dipped amid worries that Britain's new prime minister could lead the country into a no-deal exit from the European Union.

The FTSE 100 is seen 25 points higher at 7,539, the CAC is expected to open up around 26 points at 5,593, while the DAX is poised to start 72 points higher at 12,362, according to IG.