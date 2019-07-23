Hasbro plans to cut China production and looks to India and Vietnam to make more of its toys

Coca-Cola shares jumped more than 4% after the company posted earnings and revenue that topped analyst expectations. United Technologies advanced nearly 2%.US Marketsread more
The IMF trims its economic growth forecast again as the U.S.-China trade war continues, Brexit worries linger and inflation remains muted.Economyread more
Citigroup thinks Tesla investors hoping for a post-earnings rally later this week should scrutinize a pair of related financial metrics.Investingread more
In advance of Amazon's earnings report on Thursday, Craig Johnson says the stock chart is pointing to big gains. Mark Tepper also likes the stock.Trading Nationread more
Olive branches were extended from both China and the U.S. as the two nations are set to restart face-to-face trade negotiations after a month-long truce.Marketsread more
Lawmakers, industry representatives and advocates are testifying to the Senate committee about the challenges that cannabis companies face in states where medical or...Health and Scienceread more
Coca-Cola topped Wall Street's expectations for earnings and revenue.Food & Beverageread more
New disclosures show Facebook and Amazon each spent more than $4 million on lobbying activity in the second quarter of 2019.Technologyread more
Boris Johnson, one of the biggest voices in the Brexit movement, wins the Conservative Party leadership race by a 2-1 margin.Europe Politicsread more
Disney can nearly double its earnings by 2024, Morgan Stanley said in a note to clients on Tuesday.Investingread more
Amazon is expected to report its second-quarter earnings on Thursday.Investingread more
The U.S.-China trade war is spurring Hasbro to reduce its reliance on China for making its toys.
China has long been an important country for manufacturing toys: 67% of Hasbro's products sold in the U.S. came from there last year.
However, as Washington and Beijing slap tariffs on each other's products, Hasbro is increasing its production in countries other than China.
"We're increasingly spreading our footprint and adding new geographies for production globally," Hasbro CEO Brian Goldner said during an earnings call Tuesday. "That includes new production in India and Vietnam."
Earlier Tuesday, Hasbro posted better-than-expected quarterly earnings, boosted by higher demand for action toys following the success of its "Avengers: Endgame" merchandise. Its stock price jumped 6.7%.
The company also sourced 20% of its products sold in the U.S. from American manufacturers during the year. Hasbro hopes to have only 50% of its products coming from China by the end of 2020.
"We've done the work and are prepared to address tariffs if they happen but continue to believe they would be very disruptive to our business and consumers in the near term," CFO Deb Thomas said on the call.
Thomas noted that consumers would ultimately bear the brunt because retailers would likely raise prices rather than take a hit.