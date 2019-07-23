Hasbro plans to cut China production and looks to India and Vietnam to make more of its toys

Skip Navigation
Top Stories
Top Stories

Stocks rise after strong earnings from Coca-Cola and United...

Coca-Cola shares jumped more than 4% after the company posted earnings and revenue that topped analyst expectations. United Technologies advanced nearly 2%.

US Marketsread more

IMF lowers global economic growth forecast again as 'downside'...

The IMF trims its economic growth forecast again as the U.S.-China trade war continues, Brexit worries linger and inflation remains muted.

Economyread more

One number in Tesla's earnings report will make or break the...

Citigroup thinks Tesla investors hoping for a post-earnings rally later this week should scrutinize a pair of related financial metrics.

Investingread more

Amazon looks ready for a 40% rally, says market watcher

In advance of Amazon's earnings report on Thursday, Craig Johnson says the stock chart is pointing to big gains. Mark Tepper also likes the stock.

Trading Nationread more

Trade war coming down to US easing up on Huawei, China buying ag...

Olive branches were extended from both China and the U.S. as the two nations are set to restart face-to-face trade negotiations after a month-long truce.

Marketsread more

Watch Senate hearing on cannabis banking reform

Lawmakers, industry representatives and advocates are testifying to the Senate committee about the challenges that cannabis companies face in states where medical or...

Health and Scienceread more

Coca-Cola raises revenue forecast after earnings beat, sending...

Coca-Cola topped Wall Street's expectations for earnings and revenue.

Food & Beverageread more

Facebook and Amazon lead tech lobbying spend as antitrust...

New disclosures show Facebook and Amazon each spent more than $4 million on lobbying activity in the second quarter of 2019.

Technologyread more

Brexit leader Boris Johnson wins race for UK prime minister

Boris Johnson, one of the biggest voices in the Brexit movement, wins the Conservative Party leadership race by a 2-1 margin.

Europe Politicsread more

Morgan Stanley: Disney's earnings will nearly double in 4 years

Disney can nearly double its earnings by 2024, Morgan Stanley said in a note to clients on Tuesday.

Investingread more

Amazon could miss on guidance for this quarter, BMO analyst warns

Amazon is expected to report its second-quarter earnings on Thursday.

Investingread more

Amazon partners with Realogy, sending the real-estate brokerage...

The largest residential brokerage company in the U.S. is partnering with the largest online retailer in a strategy to boost sales for both.

Real Estateread more
Entertainment

Hasbro plans to cut China production and looks to India and Vietnam to make more of its toys

Sarah Whitten@sarahwhit10
Key Points
  • Amidst the U.S.-China trade war, Hasbro is increasing its production in other countries.
  • Hasbro hopes to have only 50% of its products coming from China by the end of 2020.
  • The company says consumers would ultimately bear the brunt because retailers would likely raise prices rather than take a hit.
Brian Goldner CEO of Hasbro
Adam Jeffery | CNBC

The U.S.-China trade war is spurring Hasbro to reduce its reliance on China for making its toys.

China has long been an important country for manufacturing toys: 67% of Hasbro's products sold in the U.S. came from there last year.

However, as Washington and Beijing slap tariffs on each other's products, Hasbro is increasing its production in countries other than China.

"We're increasingly spreading our footprint and adding new geographies for production globally," Hasbro CEO Brian Goldner said during an earnings call Tuesday. "That includes new production in India and Vietnam."

Earlier Tuesday, Hasbro posted better-than-expected quarterly earnings, boosted by higher demand for action toys following the success of its "Avengers: Endgame" merchandise. Its stock price jumped 6.7%.

The company also sourced 20% of its products sold in the U.S. from American manufacturers during the year. Hasbro hopes to have only 50% of its products coming from China by the end of 2020.

"We've done the work and are prepared to address tariffs if they happen but continue to believe they would be very disruptive to our business and consumers in the near term," CFO Deb Thomas said on the call.

Thomas noted that consumers would ultimately bear the brunt because retailers would likely raise prices rather than take a hit.

VIDEO2:2502:25
Cramer's Exec Cut: The strength behind huge upside surprises in earnings season
Mad Money with Jim Cramer