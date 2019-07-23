How to play the FAANGs ahead of earnings

The next week will be big for earnings as four of the five FAANGs — Facebook, Amazon, Alphabet and Apple — report.

Facebook, which goes first on Wednesday after the bell, has faced a slew of bad news over recent weeks. The FTC's $5 billion fine against the company over the 2018 Cambridge Analytica privacy scandal is the largest it has ever imposed on a tech company.

Josh Brown of Ritholtz Wealth Management thinks this is the main story going into earnings season. On Monday's "Halftime Report, " he said his big question is "how bad do we think the next round of fines and/or regulations will be?"

But fines on the company may not hurt the stock. Brown compares them to "a tax, a cost of doing business." Steve Weiss of Short Hills Capital Partners agrees, "The markets ignored" the FTC's announcement. "The $5 billion was in line with expectations… They will get fined again by the EU. It's a fact of life when you're such a dominant company."

Calling Facebook his favorite FAANG stock going into earnings, Jon Najarian, co-founder of Najarian Family Office, also praises its acquisitions strategy: after integrating WhatsApp and Instagram more fully into the main organization, "now Mark Zuckerberg and Sheryl Sandberg are monetizing those — and if they go after gaming too, with 2.5 billion people on those platforms, I think that's just another win for them."

In the long-term, will calls for increasing regulation and possibly breaking up Facebook get in the way of this acquisition strategy? Weiss is skeptical. "There's no mechanism to really split them up… The market just ignores that, as they should."

Even in the unlikely outcome that it does get split up, Brown predicts Facebook's value could rise because it would focus more on the core product — as PayPal and eBay were able to do. "If the worst thing you can say about Facebook is more regulation and they might get split up because of politicians, bring it."

Analysts estimate $1.88 in EPS on $16.5 billion in revenue for Facebook in the second quarter according to Factset.