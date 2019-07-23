North Korea's Kim inspects new submarine, signals possible ballistic missile development

North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un supervises a "strike drill" for multiple launchers and tactical guided weapon into the East Sea during a military drill in North Korea, in this May 4, 2019 photo supplied by the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un inspected a large newly built submarine, state news agency KCNA reported on Tuesday, potentially signalling continued development of a submarine-launched ballistic missile (SLBM) programme.

Kim inspected the operational and tactical data and combat weapon systems of the new submarine which was built under "his special attention" and will be operational in the waters off the east coast, KCNA said.

KCNA said the submarine's operational deployment was near.

"The operational capacity of a submarine is an important component in national defence of our country bounded on its east and west by sea," Kim said.

KCNA did not describe the kind of weapons systems the submarine contained or where and when the inspection took place.

North Korea has a large submarine fleet but only one known experimental submarine capable of carrying a ballistic missile.