Shares on Shanghai's new tech board largely decline after strong debut a day earlier

Shares on China's new tech-focused board, the "STAR Market," mostly saw steep declines on Tuesday morning following a strong public debut the previous day.
More than 20 of the 25 companies among the first batch to be listed saw steep declines by the afternoon on Tuesday, with some dropping more than 10%. Semiconductor firm Espressif Systems, on the other hand, was among the few firms that bucked the overall trend, with its stock surging about 15%.
"The Chinese equity market is prone to episodes ... of speculation," John Stopford, head of multi-asset income at Investec Asset Management, told CNBC's "Squawk Box" on Tuesday.
"You end up with lots of stocks that trade on pretty attractive valuations," he said noting that it could bring opportunities for investment.
Tuesday's stock movements on the Star Market came a day after the Shanghai board was launched. On the day of its debut, some shares climbed as high as 520%, and added 305 billion yuan (about $44.3 billion) in market capitalization, according to Reuters.
While companies on others Chinese boards have a cap of 44% on debut, the new tech board does not set limits on share prices during the first five days of a firm's trading. After that, they will be subjected to a 20% trading range limit.
The Star Market is China's latest attempt to establish a new major equity market as it seeks to build its domestic financial system. The focus is on valuable industries with major growth potential, such as high-tech equipment manufacturing and biotechnology.
"It is very exciting, it is a very important development in terms of China's capital markets — to have a technology-focused board like this," Stefan Hofer, managing director and chief investment strategist at LGT Bank Asia, told CNBC's "Street Signs" on Tuesday.
As China develops in the coming years, such companies from the so-called new economy are going to be "the absolute star," Hofer said.
Furthermore, in the context of the ongoing trade fight between Washington and Beijing, many of these domestically-oriented companies offer "a bit of ... a relative safe-haven" in the case of China, he added.
"Yes we've had a bit of a bumpy start in terms of trading so far, but really in terms of the future growth prospects it's really about this sector more than anything else," Hofer said.
— Reuters and CNBC's Evelyn Cheng contributed to this report.