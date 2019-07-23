Shares on Shanghai's new tech board largely decline after strong debut a day earlier

Investors sit next to a poster of the SSE STAR Market at a stock exchange hall on July 22, 2019 in Nanjing, Jiangsu Province of China.

Shares on China's new tech-focused board, the "STAR Market," mostly saw steep declines on Tuesday morning following a strong public debut the previous day.

More than 20 of the 25 companies among the first batch to be listed saw steep declines by the afternoon on Tuesday, with some dropping more than 10%. Semiconductor firm Espressif Systems, on the other hand, was among the few firms that bucked the overall trend, with its stock surging about 15%.

"The Chinese equity market is prone to episodes ... of speculation," John Stopford, head of multi-asset income at Investec Asset Management, told CNBC's "Squawk Box" on Tuesday.

"You end up with lots of stocks that trade on pretty attractive valuations," he said noting that it could bring opportunities for investment.

Tuesday's stock movements on the Star Market came a day after the Shanghai board was launched. On the day of its debut, some shares climbed as high as 520%, and added 305 billion yuan (about $44.3 billion) in market capitalization, according to Reuters.

While companies on others Chinese boards have a cap of 44% on debut, the new tech board does not set limits on share prices during the first five days of a firm's trading. After that, they will be subjected to a 20% trading range limit.