The trade war is killing the maker of the Roomba

Skip Navigation
Top Stories
Top Stories

IMF lowers global economic growth forecast again as 'downside'...

The IMF trims its economic growth forecast again as the U.S.-China trade war continues, Brexit worries linger and inflation remains muted.

Economyread more

One number in Tesla's earnings report will make or break the...

Citigroup thinks Tesla investors hoping for a post-earnings rally later this week should scrutinize a pair of related financial metrics.

Investingread more

Trade war coming down to US easing up on Huawei, China buying ag...

Olive branches were extended from both China and the U.S. as the two nations are set to restart face-to-face trade negotiations after a monthlong truce.

Marketsread more

Coca-Cola raises revenue forecast after earnings beat, sending...

Coca-Cola topped Wall Street's expectations for earnings and revenue.

Food & Beverageread more

Facebook and Amazon lead tech lobbying spend as antitrust...

New disclosures show Facebook and Amazon each spent more than $4 million on lobbying activity in the second quarter of 2019.

Technologyread more

Brexit leader Boris Johnson wins race for UK prime minister

Boris Johnson, one of the biggest voices in the Brexit movement, wins the Conservative Party leadership race by a 2-1 margin.

Europe Politicsread more

Morgan Stanley: Disney's earnings will nearly double in 4 years

Disney can nearly double its earnings by 2024, Morgan Stanley said in a note to clients on Tuesday.

Investingread more

Amazon could miss on guidance for this quarter, BMO analyst warns

Amazon is expected to report its second-quarter earnings on Thursday.

Investingread more

Amazon partners with Realogy, sending the real-estate brokerage...

The largest residential brokerage company in the U.S. is partnering with the largest online retailer in a strategy to boost sales for both.

Real Estateread more

Biggest analyst calls of the day: Snap, Facebook, Bloomin' Brands...

Here are the biggest calls on Wall Street on Tuesday

Investingread more

A big buying opportunity is unfolding, market bull Tony Dwyer...

Canaccord Genuity's Tony Dwyer believes stocks are about to fall as much as 5% from their all-time highs.

Trading Nationread more

Jeffrey Epstein appeals bail denial decision in child sex...

The move Monday came four days after Judge Richard Berman rejected Epstein's bid to to be released on a bond of up to $100 million.

Politicsread more
Investing

The trade war is killing the maker of the Roomba

Fred Imbert@foimbert
Key Points
  • "The direct and indirect impacts of the ongoing U.S.-China trade war and the recently implemented 25% tariffs are likely to constrain U.S. market segment growth in the second half of the year below our expectations at the start of 2019," iRobot CEO Colin Angle says in a statement.
  • The U.S. hiked tariffs on Chinese imports from 10% to 25% back in May after trade talks between the two countries broke down.
  • "Given our results for the year-to-date and the anticipated impact of higher tariffs on domestic segment growth, we believe it is prudent to update our 2019 full-year expectations," Angle says.
A vacuuming Roomba model robot is displayed at iRobot headquarters in Bedford, Massachusetts
Scott Eells | Bloomberg | Getty Images

The U.S.-China trade war is badly hurting iRobot, the company that makes the Roomba robot vacuum cleaner.

Shares of iRobot plummeted more than 13% in after-hours trading Tuesday after the company's top executive said tariffs from the conflict will weigh on the company's numbers throughout 2019.

"Although we achieved our U.S. revenue target in the second quarter, we believe that the direct and indirect impacts of the ongoing U.S.-China trade war and the recently implemented 25% tariffs are likely to constrain U.S. market segment growth in the second half of the year below our expectations at the start of 2019," CEO Colin Angle said in a statement.

The U.S. hiked tariffs on Chinese imports from 10% to 25% back in May after trade talks between the two countries broke down. China and the U.S. have since agreed to restart trade talks.

"Given our results for the year-to-date and the anticipated impact of higher tariffs on domestic segment growth, we believe it is prudent to update our 2019 full-year expectations," Angle said.

IRobot slashed its full-year earnings guidance to a range of $2.40 per share to $3.15. Earlier this year, the company had forecast 2019 earnings to range between $3.15 per share and $3.40.

Shares of iRobot are up 7% for the year through Tuesday's close, underperforming the Nasdaq Composite. The tech-heavy index has rallied nearly 24% in that time.

WATCH: The story of iRobot

VIDEO8:1308:13
How iRobot keeps Roomba on top of the market
Tech

Subscribe to CNBC on YouTube.