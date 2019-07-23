Trump sues House Ways and Means panel to block disclosure of his tax returns

President Donald Trump speaks to reporters after arriving at Pitt-Greenville Airport before heading to a campaign rally at Williams Arena in Greenville, North Carolina, July 17, 2019.

President Donald Trump on Tuesday filed a lawsuit against the Democrat-led House Ways and Means Committee, as well as the New York state's attorney general and its tax chief, to block the disclosure of years of his tax returns.

The president's lawsuit came less than a month after the Ways and Means Committee sued the Treasury Department and the Internal Revenue Service to obtain Trump's federal returns.

Trump's new legal action intervenes in that suit, according to the complaint filed in U.S. District Court in Washington, D.C.

Trump has refused to show his tax documents before or after winning the 2016 presidential election, despite a longstanding tradition among modern presidential candidates to disclose their returns.

In May, New York's State Senate passed a bill that allowed Congress to request years of Trump's state tax returns.

Read Trump's legal complaint below: