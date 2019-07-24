Cramer bullish on Snap as stock rockets 15% after earnings

The IMF trims its economic growth forecast again as the U.S.-China trade war continues, Brexit worries linger and inflation remains muted.Economyread more
Citigroup thinks Tesla investors hoping for a post-earnings rally later this week should scrutinize a pair of related financial metrics.Investingread more
Olive branches were extended from both China and the U.S. as the two nations are set to restart face-to-face trade negotiations after a monthlong truce.Marketsread more
Coca-Cola topped Wall Street's expectations for earnings and revenue.Food & Beverageread more
New disclosures show Facebook and Amazon each spent more than $4 million on lobbying activity in the second quarter of 2019.Technologyread more
Boris Johnson, one of the biggest voices in the Brexit movement, wins the Conservative Party leadership race by a 2-1 margin.Europe Politicsread more
Disney can nearly double its earnings by 2024, Morgan Stanley said in a note to clients on Tuesday.Investingread more
Amazon is expected to report its second-quarter earnings on Thursday.Investingread more
The largest residential brokerage company in the U.S. is partnering with the largest online retailer in a strategy to boost sales for both.Real Estateread more
Here are the biggest calls on Wall Street on TuesdayInvestingread more
Canaccord Genuity's Tony Dwyer believes stocks are about to fall as much as 5% from their all-time highs.Trading Nationread more
CNBC's Jim Cramer is bullish on Snap after the Snapchat parent company shot up over 15% on Wednesday morning following a strong earnings report.
"This thing is not done going up, it should go up more," Cramer said on "Squawk on the Street. "
Shares of Snap have been surging since the company reported second-quarter financials after the bell Tuesday. Snap posted a slimmer-than-expected loss and exceeded Wall Street's estimates for user growth and revenue.
"The growth in our community, engagement, and revenue is the result of several transitions we completed over the past 18 months," said Snap CEO Evan Spiegel in a statement. "We look forward to building on our momentum and making significant ongoing progress in each of these areas."
Snap on Wednesday was trading at $17.15. It hasn't traded above its initial public offering price of $17 since March 2018, when it hit a high of $17.10.