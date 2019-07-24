Cramer: FTC oversight is 'truly invasive' against Facebook

Skip Navigation
IMF lowers global economic growth forecast again as 'downside'...

The IMF trims its economic growth forecast again as the U.S.-China trade war continues, Brexit worries linger and inflation remains muted.

Economyread more

One number in Tesla's earnings report will make or break the...

Citigroup thinks Tesla investors hoping for a post-earnings rally later this week should scrutinize a pair of related financial metrics.

Investingread more

Trade war coming down to US easing up on Huawei, China buying ag...

Olive branches were extended from both China and the U.S. as the two nations are set to restart face-to-face trade negotiations after a monthlong truce.

Marketsread more

Coca-Cola raises revenue forecast after earnings beat, sending...

Coca-Cola topped Wall Street's expectations for earnings and revenue.

Food & Beverageread more

Facebook and Amazon lead tech lobbying spend as antitrust...

New disclosures show Facebook and Amazon each spent more than $4 million on lobbying activity in the second quarter of 2019.

Technologyread more

Brexit leader Boris Johnson wins race for UK prime minister

Boris Johnson, one of the biggest voices in the Brexit movement, wins the Conservative Party leadership race by a 2-1 margin.

Europe Politicsread more

Morgan Stanley: Disney's earnings will nearly double in 4 years

Disney can nearly double its earnings by 2024, Morgan Stanley said in a note to clients on Tuesday.

Investingread more

Amazon could miss on guidance for this quarter, BMO analyst warns

Amazon is expected to report its second-quarter earnings on Thursday.

Investingread more

Amazon partners with Realogy, sending the real-estate brokerage...

The largest residential brokerage company in the U.S. is partnering with the largest online retailer in a strategy to boost sales for both.

Real Estateread more

Biggest analyst calls of the day: Snap, Facebook, Bloomin' Brands...

Here are the biggest calls on Wall Street on Tuesday

Investingread more

A big buying opportunity is unfolding, market bull Tony Dwyer...

Canaccord Genuity's Tony Dwyer believes stocks are about to fall as much as 5% from their all-time highs.

Trading Nationread more

Jeffrey Epstein appeals bail denial decision in child sex...

The move Monday came four days after Judge Richard Berman rejected Epstein's bid to to be released on a bond of up to $100 million.

Politicsread more
Cramer: FTC oversight is 'truly invasive' against Facebook

Jessica Bursztynsky@jbursz
Key Points
  • Jim Cramer calls the government's settlement with Facebook "shocking."
  • The FTC on Wednesday formally announced its $5 billion settlement with the social media giant over its privacy policies.
VIDEO7:0707:07
Jim Cramer on FTC's settlement with Facebook
Squawk on the Street

CNBC's Jim Cramer on Wednesday called the government's settlement with Facebook a "shocking" agreement.

"It's kind of shocking how strongly the Federal Trade Commission is coming in, " Cramer said. "Facebook is a demonstration of what happens when the U.S. government is displeased with a company."

The FTC on Wednesday formally announced its $5 billion settlement with the social media giant over its privacy policies. As part of the settlement, the FTC mandates that Facebook must create an independent privacy committee on its board of directors to limit CEO Mark Zuckerberg's control over privacy decisions.

It also requires Zuckerberg take on new responsibilities to ensure compliance and requires him to submit quarterly compliance certifications.

And it's a move that the "Mad Money " host wasn't expecting.

"This is reaching into the board room," Cramer said on "Squawk on the Street. " "Is there anything left that they didn't do to Zuckerberg?"

But the Republican FTC commissioners claimed the settlement stripped Zuckerberg of more power than a court would, saying the agency received concessions far greater than what they could have hoped for through litigation. The two dissenting Democratic commissioners said they believed Zuckerberg should have been named as a defendant.

Cramer added he was surprised the settlement came under the Trump administration, since it's "supposed to be anti-regulation."

"Look, this is not Elizabeth Warren," he added, "but it's what she would do if she were president."

Cramer was referencing the senator and presidential candidate's strong stance against Big Tech.

Warren published a blog post in March called, "Here's how we can break up Big Tech," which outlined her approach to promote more competition in Silicon Valley.