One quote from Snap's CEO shows how the stock can jump even higher from here

Skip Navigation
Top Stories
Top Stories

IMF lowers global economic growth forecast again as 'downside'...

The IMF trims its economic growth forecast again as the U.S.-China trade war continues, Brexit worries linger and inflation remains muted.

Economyread more

One number in Tesla's earnings report will make or break the...

Citigroup thinks Tesla investors hoping for a post-earnings rally later this week should scrutinize a pair of related financial metrics.

Investingread more

Trade war coming down to US easing up on Huawei, China buying ag...

Olive branches were extended from both China and the U.S. as the two nations are set to restart face-to-face trade negotiations after a monthlong truce.

Marketsread more

Coca-Cola raises revenue forecast after earnings beat, sending...

Coca-Cola topped Wall Street's expectations for earnings and revenue.

Food & Beverageread more

Facebook and Amazon lead tech lobbying spend as antitrust...

New disclosures show Facebook and Amazon each spent more than $4 million on lobbying activity in the second quarter of 2019.

Technologyread more

Brexit leader Boris Johnson wins race for UK prime minister

Boris Johnson, one of the biggest voices in the Brexit movement, wins the Conservative Party leadership race by a 2-1 margin.

Europe Politicsread more

Morgan Stanley: Disney's earnings will nearly double in 4 years

Disney can nearly double its earnings by 2024, Morgan Stanley said in a note to clients on Tuesday.

Investingread more

Amazon could miss on guidance for this quarter, BMO analyst warns

Amazon is expected to report its second-quarter earnings on Thursday.

Investingread more

Amazon partners with Realogy, sending the real-estate brokerage...

The largest residential brokerage company in the U.S. is partnering with the largest online retailer in a strategy to boost sales for both.

Real Estateread more

Biggest analyst calls of the day: Snap, Facebook, Bloomin' Brands...

Here are the biggest calls on Wall Street on Tuesday

Investingread more

A big buying opportunity is unfolding, market bull Tony Dwyer...

Canaccord Genuity's Tony Dwyer believes stocks are about to fall as much as 5% from their all-time highs.

Trading Nationread more

Jeffrey Epstein appeals bail denial decision in child sex...

The move Monday came four days after Judge Richard Berman rejected Epstein's bid to to be released on a bond of up to $100 million.

Politicsread more
Tech

One quote from Snap's CEO shows how the stock can jump even higher from here

Todd Haselton@robotodd
Key Points
  • Snap CEO Evan Spiegel said something that shows how Snap's stock can jump even higher from here.
  • Snap's ARPU is low relative to other social networks, but it has a growing user base, interest from advertisers and a compelling augmented reality strategy.
  • If Snap can increase its ARPU, it can increase its value.
Evan Spiegel, co-founder and chief executive officer of Snapchat.
David Paul Morris | Bloomberg | Getty Images

Snap CEO Evan Spiegel said something during his company's second-quarter earnings call on Tuesday that explains exactly how shares of Snap can continue to jump: It just needs to increase the money it makes from each user, otherwise known as average revenue per user or ARPU for short.

"In terms of the ARPU question, I think if we take the U.S., for example, I think we're monetizing it like roughly 1/5 of Twitter ARPU or something like that in the U.S.," Spiegel said during the call. "And not that we want to use that as a comp, but I think there's a huge amount of upside relative to the time spent in engagement we're seeing on our platform."

Snap reported a year-over-year ARPU growth rate of 42%, which sounds good, but the company's ARPU is still only $1.91. That's far below other social networks.

Twitter, which doesn't break it out but had an estimated ARPU of about $9.48 as of February. Facebook reported ARPU of $6.42 in April.

Snap's user base grew by 13 million daily active users to 203 million people, thanks in part to compelling new augmented reality filters the company has released in recent months. Those augmented reality filters are also what's helping to drive engagement and interest from advertisers.

"The enhancements we have made to our advertising business and self-serve platform meant that we were better able to monetize this increased engagement, leading to accelerating revenue growth," Spiegel said.

Put simply, if Snap can find a way to make more off of each user — and it seems like increased engagement and excited advertisers are already helping — it can increase its ARPU and improve its valuation, just like Spiegel said.

— CNBC's Megan Graham contributed to this report.

VIDEO1:5601:56
Snap revenue beats revenues at $388M, reports strong Q3 revenue and operating income guidance
Closing Bell

Subscribe to CNBC on YouTube.

Next Article
Tech

Snap shares surge as results smash estimates

Salvador Rodriguez@sal19
Key Points
  • Snap, the maker of Snapchat, posted a loss of 6 cents per share, vs. an expected loss of 10 cents per share.
  • The company also managed to continue growing its user base, hitting a daily active user count of 203 million for the quarter.
  • Snap reported a gross margin of 46%, a vast increase from the 30% gross margin reported a year prior.