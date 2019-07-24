Tesla reports earnings after the bell — analysts want updates on China and vehicle margins

Elon Musk, co-founder and chief executive officer of Tesla Inc., speaks during an unveiling event for the Tesla Model Y crossover electric vehicle in Hawthorne, California, U.S., on Friday, March 15, 2019.

Tesla is set to deliver its second-quarter results Wednesday after the bell, and investors are eager to see how CEO Elon Musk's measures to streamline the business are affecting profitability.

Revenue in the quarter likely jumped 60% from a year earlier to $6.41 billion, according to an average estimate of analysts polled by Refinitiv. The company's loss per share likely narrowed to 40 cents a share from $3.06 a share.

Tesla's automotive gross margins will be a closely watched number. The electric car company has reined in production of its most expensive Model S and Model X vehicles, and shifted the focus to moving a high volume of Model 3s instead.

Itay Michaeli, a director at Citi Research, wrote in a note Monday that automotive gross margins in the range of 21% to 23% would be in line with expectations but "anything materially lower would support the bear case on Tesla's profitability, and anything materially higher would support the bull case." He has a sell rating on the stock and a price target of $191 ahead of earnings.

Tesla shares have dropped 22% this year, trading around $260 on Wednesday.

Michaeli said he also wants to know how much sales of regulatory credits contributed to Tesla's automotive gross margins in the second quarter. Tesla struck a deal with Fiat Chrysler to sell hundreds of millions of euros worth of regulatory credits to offset carbon dioxide emissions from the Italian carmaker's vehicles.

In earlier guidance, Tesla executives said the company would return to profitability in the third quarter and become free cash flow positive in the second half of the year. They also said Tesla was aiming for 25% automotive gross margins (on a non-GAAP basis), and expects full-year deliveries for 2019 to reach at least 360,000 vehicles.