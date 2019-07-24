Trump launches Twitter tirade ahead of Mueller testimony

Skip Navigation
Top Stories

IMF lowers global economic growth forecast again as 'downside'...

The IMF trims its economic growth forecast again as the U.S.-China trade war continues, Brexit worries linger and inflation remains muted.

One number in Tesla's earnings report will make or break the...

Citigroup thinks Tesla investors hoping for a post-earnings rally later this week should scrutinize a pair of related financial metrics.

Trade war coming down to US easing up on Huawei, China buying ag...

Olive branches were extended from both China and the U.S. as the two nations are set to restart face-to-face trade negotiations after a monthlong truce.

Coca-Cola raises revenue forecast after earnings beat, sending...

Coca-Cola topped Wall Street's expectations for earnings and revenue.

Facebook and Amazon lead tech lobbying spend as antitrust...

New disclosures show Facebook and Amazon each spent more than $4 million on lobbying activity in the second quarter of 2019.

Brexit leader Boris Johnson wins race for UK prime minister

Boris Johnson, one of the biggest voices in the Brexit movement, wins the Conservative Party leadership race by a 2-1 margin.

Morgan Stanley: Disney's earnings will nearly double in 4 years

Disney can nearly double its earnings by 2024, Morgan Stanley said in a note to clients on Tuesday.

Amazon could miss on guidance for this quarter, BMO analyst warns

Amazon is expected to report its second-quarter earnings on Thursday.

Amazon partners with Realogy, sending the real-estate brokerage...

The largest residential brokerage company in the U.S. is partnering with the largest online retailer in a strategy to boost sales for both.

Biggest analyst calls of the day: Snap, Facebook, Bloomin' Brands...

Here are the biggest calls on Wall Street on Tuesday

A big buying opportunity is unfolding, market bull Tony Dwyer...

Canaccord Genuity's Tony Dwyer believes stocks are about to fall as much as 5% from their all-time highs.

Jeffrey Epstein appeals bail denial decision in child sex...

The move Monday came four days after Judge Richard Berman rejected Epstein's bid to to be released on a bond of up to $100 million.

Politics

Trump launches Twitter tirade ahead of Mueller testimony

Dan Mangan@_DanMangan
Key Points
  • President Donald Trump launched a furious tirade on Twitter ahead of special counsel Robert Mueller's much-anticipated testimony before a House panel on his probe into Trump's campaign and Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election.
  • Trump fired off eight tweets in short order more than an hour before the special counsel entered a hearing room, blasting Mueller, congressional Democrats who have called on him to testify, and "crooked" Hillary Clinton and "lying and leakin'" James Comey.
  • He began his fusillade by accusing Democrats of "illegally" fabricating a crime, and "try pinning it on a very innocent President."
U.S. President Donald Trump speaks to members of the media prior to his departure from the White House July 5, 2019 in Washington, DC. President Trump and the first lady will spend their weekend at his golf club in Bedminster, New Jersey.
Alex Wong | Getty Images

President Donald Trump launched a furious tirade on Twitter ahead of special counsel Robert Mueller's much-anticipated testimony Wednesday before a House panel on his probe into Trump's campaign and Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election.

Trump fired off eight tweets in short order more than an hour before the special counsel entered a hearing room, blasting Mueller, congressional Democrats who have called on him to testify, and "crooked" Hillary Clinton and "lying and leakin'" James Comey, the former FBI director fired by the president in 2017.

Trump began his fusillade by accusing Democrats of "illegally" fabricating a crime, and "try pinning it on a very innocent President."

"NO COLLUSION, NO OBSTRUCTION," Trump tweeted. "KEEP AMERICA GREAT."

Trump's avid tweeting contrasted his dismissal of the idea of watching Mueller testify.

"No, I'm not going to be watching, probably, maybe I'll see a little bit of it," Trump said Monday.

"I'm not going to be watching Mueller because you can't take all those bites out of the apple. We had no collusion, no obstruction."

