Trump launches Twitter tirade ahead of Mueller testimony

U.S. President Donald Trump speaks to members of the media prior to his departure from the White House July 5, 2019 in Washington, DC. President Trump and the first lady will spend their weekend at his golf club in Bedminster, New Jersey.

President Donald Trump launched a furious tirade on Twitter ahead of special counsel Robert Mueller's much-anticipated testimony Wednesday before a House panel on his probe into Trump's campaign and Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election.

Trump fired off eight tweets in short order more than an hour before the special counsel entered a hearing room, blasting Mueller, congressional Democrats who have called on him to testify, and "crooked" Hillary Clinton and "lying and leakin'" James Comey, the former FBI director fired by the president in 2017.

Trump began his fusillade by accusing Democrats of "illegally" fabricating a crime, and "try pinning it on a very innocent President."

"NO COLLUSION, NO OBSTRUCTION," Trump tweeted. "KEEP AMERICA GREAT."

Trump's avid tweeting contrasted his dismissal of the idea of watching Mueller testify.

"No, I'm not going to be watching, probably, maybe I'll see a little bit of it," Trump said Monday.

"I'm not going to be watching Mueller because you can't take all those bites out of the apple. We had no collusion, no obstruction."