Trump launches Twitter tirade ahead of Mueller testimony

The IMF trims its economic growth forecast again as the U.S.-China trade war continues, Brexit worries linger and inflation remains muted.Economyread more
Citigroup thinks Tesla investors hoping for a post-earnings rally later this week should scrutinize a pair of related financial metrics.Investingread more
Olive branches were extended from both China and the U.S. as the two nations are set to restart face-to-face trade negotiations after a monthlong truce.Marketsread more
Coca-Cola topped Wall Street's expectations for earnings and revenue.Food & Beverageread more
New disclosures show Facebook and Amazon each spent more than $4 million on lobbying activity in the second quarter of 2019.Technologyread more
Boris Johnson, one of the biggest voices in the Brexit movement, wins the Conservative Party leadership race by a 2-1 margin.Europe Politicsread more
Disney can nearly double its earnings by 2024, Morgan Stanley said in a note to clients on Tuesday.Investingread more
Amazon is expected to report its second-quarter earnings on Thursday.Investingread more
The largest residential brokerage company in the U.S. is partnering with the largest online retailer in a strategy to boost sales for both.Real Estateread more
Here are the biggest calls on Wall Street on TuesdayInvestingread more
Canaccord Genuity's Tony Dwyer believes stocks are about to fall as much as 5% from their all-time highs.Trading Nationread more
President Donald Trump launched a furious tirade on Twitter ahead of special counsel Robert Mueller's much-anticipated testimony Wednesday before a House panel on his probe into Trump's campaign and Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election.
Trump fired off eight tweets in short order more than an hour before the special counsel entered a hearing room, blasting Mueller, congressional Democrats who have called on him to testify, and "crooked" Hillary Clinton and "lying and leakin'" James Comey, the former FBI director fired by the president in 2017.
Trump began his fusillade by accusing Democrats of "illegally" fabricating a crime, and "try pinning it on a very innocent President."
"NO COLLUSION, NO OBSTRUCTION," Trump tweeted. "KEEP AMERICA GREAT."
Trump's avid tweeting contrasted his dismissal of the idea of watching Mueller testify.
"No, I'm not going to be watching, probably, maybe I'll see a little bit of it," Trump said Monday.
"I'm not going to be watching Mueller because you can't take all those bites out of the apple. We had no collusion, no obstruction."