Dow futures cautiously lower as investors look ahead to US-China talks next week

Skip Navigation
Top Stories
Top Stories

IMF lowers global economic growth forecast again as 'downside'...

The IMF trims its economic growth forecast again as the U.S.-China trade war continues, Brexit worries linger and inflation remains muted.

Economyread more

One number in Tesla's earnings report will make or break the...

Citigroup thinks Tesla investors hoping for a post-earnings rally later this week should scrutinize a pair of related financial metrics.

Investingread more

Trade war coming down to US easing up on Huawei, China buying ag...

Olive branches were extended from both China and the U.S. as the two nations are set to restart face-to-face trade negotiations after a monthlong truce.

Marketsread more

Coca-Cola raises revenue forecast after earnings beat, sending...

Coca-Cola topped Wall Street's expectations for earnings and revenue.

Food & Beverageread more

Facebook and Amazon lead tech lobbying spend as antitrust...

New disclosures show Facebook and Amazon each spent more than $4 million on lobbying activity in the second quarter of 2019.

Technologyread more

Brexit leader Boris Johnson wins race for UK prime minister

Boris Johnson, one of the biggest voices in the Brexit movement, wins the Conservative Party leadership race by a 2-1 margin.

Europe Politicsread more

Morgan Stanley: Disney's earnings will nearly double in 4 years

Disney can nearly double its earnings by 2024, Morgan Stanley said in a note to clients on Tuesday.

Investingread more

Amazon could miss on guidance for this quarter, BMO analyst warns

Amazon is expected to report its second-quarter earnings on Thursday.

Investingread more

Amazon partners with Realogy, sending the real-estate brokerage...

The largest residential brokerage company in the U.S. is partnering with the largest online retailer in a strategy to boost sales for both.

Real Estateread more

Biggest analyst calls of the day: Snap, Facebook, Bloomin' Brands...

Here are the biggest calls on Wall Street on Tuesday

Investingread more

A big buying opportunity is unfolding, market bull Tony Dwyer...

Canaccord Genuity's Tony Dwyer believes stocks are about to fall as much as 5% from their all-time highs.

Trading Nationread more

Jeffrey Epstein appeals bail denial decision in child sex...

The move Monday came four days after Judge Richard Berman rejected Epstein's bid to to be released on a bond of up to $100 million.

Politicsread more
US Markets

Dow futures cautiously lower as investors look ahead to US-China talks next week

Silvia Amaro @Silvia_Amaro
Key Points
  • American and Chinese negotiators will meet for face-to-face talks next week, CNBC reported, after the two presidents reached a truce in their trade war on the sidelines of a G-20 meeting last month.
  • AT&T, LVMH and Boeing are due to report before the bell. While Facebook, Tesla and Equifax will update investors after the bell.

U.S. stock index futures were cautiously lower on Wednesday morning as investors kept a close eye on U.S.-China trade links and monitored corporate earnings.

As of 03:10 a.m. ET, Dow futures were down by 8 points, suggesting an implied open of around 17 points lower. Futures on the S&P 500 and Nasdaq were also marginally lower.

American and Chinese negotiators will meet for face-to-face talks next week, CNBC reported, after the two presidents reached a truce in their trade war on the sidelines of a G-20 meeting last month.

Bloomberg News initially reported that in-person talks between China and the U.S. would start Monday as U.S. negotiators headed to China. The U.S. delegation will be led by Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer and will be in China through Wednesday, according to the report.

Meanwhile, investors will be looking at data and corporate earnings.

AT&T, LVMH and Boeing are due to report before the bell. While Facebook, Tesla and Equifax will update investors after the bell.

German-lender Deutsche Bank reported weaker-than-expected net loss of 3.15 billion euros ($3.51 billion) for the second-quarter 2019.

In terms of data, there will be manufacturing and services PMIs at 09:45 a.m. ET and new home sales at 10:00 a.m. ET.