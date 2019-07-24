Dow futures cautiously lower as investors look ahead to US-China talks next week

The IMF trims its economic growth forecast again as the U.S.-China trade war continues, Brexit worries linger and inflation remains muted.Economyread more
U.S. stock index futures were cautiously lower on Wednesday morning as investors kept a close eye on U.S.-China trade links and monitored corporate earnings.
As of 03:10 a.m. ET, Dow futures were down by 8 points, suggesting an implied open of around 17 points lower. Futures on the S&P 500 and Nasdaq were also marginally lower.
American and Chinese negotiators will meet for face-to-face talks next week, CNBC reported, after the two presidents reached a truce in their trade war on the sidelines of a G-20 meeting last month.
Bloomberg News initially reported that in-person talks between China and the U.S. would start Monday as U.S. negotiators headed to China. The U.S. delegation will be led by Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer and will be in China through Wednesday, according to the report.
Meanwhile, investors will be looking at data and corporate earnings.
AT&T, LVMH and Boeing are due to report before the bell. While Facebook, Tesla and Equifax will update investors after the bell.
German-lender Deutsche Bank reported weaker-than-expected net loss of 3.15 billion euros ($3.51 billion) for the second-quarter 2019.
In terms of data, there will be manufacturing and services PMIs at 09:45 a.m. ET and new home sales at 10:00 a.m. ET.