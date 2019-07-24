Dow futures cautiously lower as investors look ahead to US-China talks next week

U.S. stock index futures were cautiously lower on Wednesday morning as investors kept a close eye on U.S.-China trade links and monitored corporate earnings.

As of 03:10 a.m. ET, Dow futures were down by 8 points, suggesting an implied open of around 17 points lower. Futures on the S&P 500 and Nasdaq were also marginally lower.

American and Chinese negotiators will meet for face-to-face talks next week, CNBC reported, after the two presidents reached a truce in their trade war on the sidelines of a G-20 meeting last month.