Amazon shares drop on weaker-than-expected earnings

The quarterly numbers follow an $800 million investment in one-day delivery and increased regulatory scrutiny into its business practices.

Alphabet beats earnings expectations, stock rises

Shares of Google parent company Alphabet rose after the company reported an earnings and revenue beat for its second quarter of 2019.

Dow drops on fears of a less aggressive Fed next week, Facebook...

Stocks fell as investors worried the Fed will not be as dovish as expected following remarks from the top ECB official.

Starbucks' stock pops after coffee chain crushes estimates

As part of its digital innovation strategy, Starbucks announced this week an equity stake in a restaurant tech company and plans to take delivery nationwide.

Apple plans to buy Intel's wireless chip unit for $1 billion

Apple has agreed to buy the majority of Intel's smartphone modem division, both companies announced on Thursday.

Amazon's cloud business reports 37% sales growth but misses...

Amazon's cloud unit continues to grow and churn out earnings for its parent company.

Intel rises on earnings beat

Intel reported declining revenue but still beat analysts' estimates for the second quarter.

Juul hearing scrutinizes start-up's role teen vaping 'epidemic'

Juul co-founder James Monsees defended the company in a Congressional hearing on Thursday. Lawmakers grilled him over Juul's alleged role in a teen vaping "epidemic."

Biden, Harris and Buttigieg rack up donations from Wall Street...

Executives from J.P. Morgan, Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley and Citigroup spread their cash to Democrats Joe Biden, Kamala Harris and Pete Buttigieg in the second quarter. This...

Goldman sees stronger second-half growth, says to buy cyclical...

Heightened political risk and global policy uncertainty could also trigger some volatility, the Wall Street bank said.

Here's where Facebook's record $5 billion fine goes

Facebook's record-breaking $5 billion fine is required by law to go straight to the U.S. Treasury.

Tesla is having its worst day of 2019 after brutal earnings and...

Tesla shares fell 13.6% on Thursday, the steepest drop since September.

Eugene Kim@eugenekim222
Key Points
  • Amazon reported mixed second-quarter results, beating sales forecasts but missing on earnings estimates.
  • Amazon's quarterly numbers follow an $800 million investment in improving its delivery speed and increased regulatory scrutiny into its business practices.
  • Amazon shares have climbed 33% this year, outpacing the 20% gain for the S&P 500.
Jeff Bezos, president and CEO of Amazon and owner of The Washington Post, speaks at the Economic Club of Washington DC's "Milestone Celebration Dinner" in Washington, September 13, 2018.
Joshua Roberts | Reuters

Amazon reported mixed results in its second-quarter earnings on Thursday, failing to meet profit expectations while exceeding revenue forecasts.

The results show Amazon's renewed investments into the company are paying off, driving sales growth at the cost of lower profit margins. Amazon shares dropped roughly 2% in after-hours trading.

Here are the most important numbers:

  • EPS: $5.22 vs. $5.57, according to analysts surveyed by Refinitiv
  • Revenue: $63.4 billion vs. $62.5 billion, according to Refinitiv
  • AWS: $8.38 billion vs. $8.5 billion, according to analysts surveyed by FactSet

Amazon's revenue jumped 20% from the year-ago period, a rebound from first-quarter's 16.8% growth, which was the slowest in four years.

Amazon reported 37% growth in its cloud business on Thursday, below analysts' estimates.Amazon Web Services, which provides computing and storage for corporations, schools and government agencies, reported second-quarter revenue of $8.38 billion, compared with the $8.48 billion average analyst prediction, according to FactSet. Growth slipped from 41% in the previous quarter.

Amazon spent $800 million in the second quarter improving warehouses and delivery infrastructure as part of a plan to make one-day shipping the standard for Prime members. Analysts predict that shorter delivery times will lead to more frequent purchases and higher revenue.

Meanwhile, the company is facing heightened regulatory scrutiny, with antitrust officials in the U.S. and EU launching investigations into the company's business practices.

Amazon shares have climbed 32% this year, outpacing the 20% gain for the S&P 500.

During the second-quarter, Amazon rolled out a new round of discounts across hundreds of products at its Whole Foods stores, while expanding the grocery store's delivery footprint to more regions in the U.S. It also announced a partnership with Rite Aid that allows customers to pick up their Amazon packages in-store.

Earlier this month, Amazon held Prime Day, its biggest shopping event of the year. The company said it set another sales record during this year's Prime Day, but results of the two-day sales promotion won't show up until the third quarter.

Follow @CNBCtech on Twitter for the latest tech industry news.