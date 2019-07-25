Amazon shares drop on weaker-than-expected earnings

The quarterly numbers follow an $800 million investment in one-day delivery and increased regulatory scrutiny into its business practices.Technologyread more
Amazon reported mixed results in its second-quarter earnings on Thursday, failing to meet profit expectations while exceeding revenue forecasts.
The results show Amazon's renewed investments into the company are paying off, driving sales growth at the cost of lower profit margins. Amazon shares dropped roughly 2% in after-hours trading.
Here are the most important numbers:
Amazon's revenue jumped 20% from the year-ago period, a rebound from first-quarter's 16.8% growth, which was the slowest in four years.
Amazon reported 37% growth in its cloud business on Thursday, below analysts' estimates.Amazon Web Services, which provides computing and storage for corporations, schools and government agencies, reported second-quarter revenue of $8.38 billion, compared with the $8.48 billion average analyst prediction, according to FactSet. Growth slipped from 41% in the previous quarter.
Amazon spent $800 million in the second quarter improving warehouses and delivery infrastructure as part of a plan to make one-day shipping the standard for Prime members. Analysts predict that shorter delivery times will lead to more frequent purchases and higher revenue.
Meanwhile, the company is facing heightened regulatory scrutiny, with antitrust officials in the U.S. and EU launching investigations into the company's business practices.
Amazon shares have climbed 32% this year, outpacing the 20% gain for the S&P 500.
During the second-quarter, Amazon rolled out a new round of discounts across hundreds of products at its Whole Foods stores, while expanding the grocery store's delivery footprint to more regions in the U.S. It also announced a partnership with Rite Aid that allows customers to pick up their Amazon packages in-store.
Earlier this month, Amazon held Prime Day, its biggest shopping event of the year. The company said it set another sales record during this year's Prime Day, but results of the two-day sales promotion won't show up until the third quarter.
