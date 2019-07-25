Relieved analysts praise Facebook's bang-up results, raise price targets

Mark Zuckerberg, founder and chief executive officer of Facebook Inc., smiles during a news conference at the company's headquarters in Palo Alto, California, U.S., on Wednesday, Oct. 6, 2010.

Brokerages were unanimous in their praise of Facebook Thursday morning after the social media company reported second-quarter profit nearly 6% above estimates despite increased regulatory scrutiny.

Filled with jargon and perversions of Simon & Garfunkel lyrics, Wall Street's analysis of Facebook's earnings included phrases like "compounding engagement," "great momentum" and "Hello Acceleration, My Old Friend" as analysts cheered growth in Instagram advertisement sales and dismissed management's "boilerplate" conservative tone.

Of the eight brokerage notes compiled and analyzed by CNBC, seven raised their price targets and advised clients to expect better returns from Facebook shares over the next several months. The stock closed at $204.66 on Wednesday and rallied 1.3% in premarket trading Thursday.

J.P. Morgan, Morgan Stanley, Bank of America, Jefferies, Deutsche Bank, Evercore ISI, and Mizuho all hiked forecasts, while lone hold-out Barclays left its projection unchanged at $240, which already implies 17% upside from Wednesday's close.

Of the many line items lauded, analysts tended to highlight accelerating ad revenue growth thanks to increased use of Instagram's stories feature and an upswing in impressions. The group was also keen to look past the company's $5 billion FTC charge as a one-time hit that would do little to derail the larger growth trend, but noted that persistent regulation could pose more of a problem.

Analysts also brushed aside caution from Facebook Chief Financial Officer David Wehner that tougher comparisons could result in revenue growth deceleration in upcoming quarters.

"Other than the $5bn fine, the FTC settlement requires no change in FB's current operations other than stringent oversight of existing privacy guidelines," Evercore ISI wrote. "Given the revenue acceleration and margin beat, our 2020 revenue and EPS estimates move higher by 3% and 2%, respectively, and our Target Price goes up to $230."

Here's what some of Wall Street's top Facebook analysts thought of its earnings report: