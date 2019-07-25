Cramer Remix: The tale of two economies

Skip Navigation
Amazon shares drop on weaker-than-expected earnings

The quarterly numbers follow an $800 million investment in one-day delivery and increased regulatory scrutiny into its business practices.

Technologyread more

Asia Pacific to trade lower on expectations of less aggressive...

Stocks in Asia traded lower Friday morning, amid expectations the U.S. Federal Reserve could be less aggressive than expected with monetary policy when it meets next week.

Asia Marketsread more

Alphabet rises after earnings beat, announces $25 billion share...

Shares of Google parent company Alphabet rose after the company reported an earnings and revenue beat for its second quarter of 2019.

Technologyread more

Apple plans to buy Intel's wireless chip unit for $1 billion

Apple has agreed to buy the majority of Intel's smartphone modem division, both companies announced on Thursday.

Technologyread more

North Korea's Kim says missile launch is a warning to South...

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un inspected the demonstration of a "new-type tactical guided weapon" on Thursday as a warning to South Korean "warmongers" to stop importing...

Asia Politicsread more

Starbucks' stock pops after coffee chain crushes estimates,...

Starbucks raised its full-year earnings and revenue forecast Thursday after more customers returned to cafes in the U.S. and China for pricier drinks.

Restaurantsread more

House passes two-year debt ceiling and budget deal, sending it to...

The agreement would lift the U.S. debt ceiling and permanently end the automatic spending cuts known as sequester.

Politicsread more

Amazon's cloud business reports 37% sales growth but misses...

Amazon's cloud unit continues to grow and churn out earnings for its parent company.

Technologyread more

Stocks making the biggest moves after hours: Alphabet, Amazon and...

See which stocks are posting big moves after the bell on July 25.

Market Insiderread more

Google Cloud generating $8 billion in revenue a year and is...

Google CEO Sundar Pichai said Google Cloud is expanding rapidly.

Technologyread more

Intel rises on earnings beat and optimistic forecast

Intel reported declining revenue but still beat analysts' estimates for the second quarter.

Technologyread more

US growth could be weakest in more than two years but latest data...

The economy is expected to have grown in the second quarter at the slowest pace in more than two years, but the data will have little bearing on the Fed when it holds its...

Market Insiderread more

Mad Money

Cramer Remix: The tale of two economies

Tyler Clifford@_TylerTheTyler_
VIDEO1:0701:07
Cramer Remix: The tale of two economies
Mad Money with Jim Cramer

The consumer and industrial economies are telling conflicting tales this earnings season, and it could be enough to trigger a change in Federal Reserve policy, CNBC's Jim Cramer said Thursday.

"The industrial economy is so weak that [Fed Chair] Jay Powell now has plenty of ammo to justify cutting interest rates," he said. "And if the president rolls out new tariffs on Chinese imports — that $300 billion — if oil goes down, then one rate cut will not be enough."

After a string of earnings reports last week that revealed the strength of the consumer, the "Mad Money" host thinks the earnings cycle has "suddenly gone completely schizophrenic" and sent the major averages down on Thursday.The Dow Jones Industrial Average shed nearly 129 points during the session. The S&P 500 dropped 0.53%, and the Nasdaq Composite plunged 1%, a day after setting record closes.

Read more here

Smooth sailing

Royal Caribbean Cruise Ltd Chairman and CEO Richard Fain delivers his keynote conference during day three of the Mobile World Congress at the Fira Gran Via complex in Barcelona, Spain on February 24, 2016.
Manuel Blondeau | Corbis | Getty Images

China's economy is slowing down, but the head of the Royal Caribbean Cruises told CNBC that business there is "working beautifully."

Things are going well because the cruise line was prepared for the slowdown, CEO Richard Fain said in a one-on-one interview with Cramer. The Chinese gross domestic product in the second quarter eased to 6.2%, its lowest output in nearly three decades, as the country grapples with the ongoing trade war with the United States.

Royal Caribbean got ahead of the slowdown about five years ago by improving its messaging, its distribution system and how its products are sold, Fain said.

Get more here

Weakness in China

Joseph M. Hogan is CEO of Align Technology
Jin Lee | Bloomberg | Getty Images

Align Technology CEO Joe Hogan on Thursday blamed business in China for the company's shortfall in the second quarter, but he predicted that output will improve.

The maker of Invisalign clear aligners saw better international growth elsewhere — 39% growth in Europe, for example — but the company greatly missed expectations in China, Hogan said in a "Mad Money" interview.

"We were expecting about 70% growth out of china and we achieved about 20-30%," Hogan said. "It's just basically a consumer backlash right now, we feel, from a standpoint of making decisions on going ahead with aligners or not."

Find out what the company expects next here

Cramer's lightning round: This stock is the No. 1 play on 5G

In Cramer's lightning round, the "Mad Money" host zips through his thoughts on callers' stock picks.

Zuora: "No. I want you to hold for now. It's in the penalty box … because they missed the quarter so badly last time that I just think that you have to wait a full quarter to see if they can get it together. The subscription economy is good, but their business is not."

Lithia Motors: "It's a total outlier. They are a fantastic company, fantastic people. Their stock goes higher."

