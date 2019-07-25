Cramer Remix: The tale of two economies

The quarterly numbers follow an $800 million investment in one-day delivery and increased regulatory scrutiny into its business practices.Technologyread more
Stocks in Asia traded lower Friday morning, amid expectations the U.S. Federal Reserve could be less aggressive than expected with monetary policy when it meets next week.Asia Marketsread more
Shares of Google parent company Alphabet rose after the company reported an earnings and revenue beat for its second quarter of 2019.Technologyread more
Apple has agreed to buy the majority of Intel's smartphone modem division, both companies announced on Thursday.Technologyread more
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un inspected the demonstration of a "new-type tactical guided weapon" on Thursday as a warning to South Korean "warmongers" to stop importing...Asia Politicsread more
Starbucks raised its full-year earnings and revenue forecast Thursday after more customers returned to cafes in the U.S. and China for pricier drinks.Restaurantsread more
The agreement would lift the U.S. debt ceiling and permanently end the automatic spending cuts known as sequester.Politicsread more
Amazon's cloud unit continues to grow and churn out earnings for its parent company.Technologyread more
See which stocks are posting big moves after the bell on July 25.Market Insiderread more
Google CEO Sundar Pichai said Google Cloud is expanding rapidly.Technologyread more
Intel reported declining revenue but still beat analysts' estimates for the second quarter.Technologyread more
The consumer and industrial economies are telling conflicting tales this earnings season, and it could be enough to trigger a change in Federal Reserve policy, CNBC's Jim Cramer said Thursday.
"The industrial economy is so weak that [Fed Chair] Jay Powell now has plenty of ammo to justify cutting interest rates," he said. "And if the president rolls out new tariffs on Chinese imports — that $300 billion — if oil goes down, then one rate cut will not be enough."
After a string of earnings reports last week that revealed the strength of the consumer, the "Mad Money" host thinks the earnings cycle has "suddenly gone completely schizophrenic" and sent the major averages down on Thursday.The Dow Jones Industrial Average shed nearly 129 points during the session. The S&P 500 dropped 0.53%, and the Nasdaq Composite plunged 1%, a day after setting record closes.
Read more here
China's economy is slowing down, but the head of the Royal Caribbean Cruises told CNBC that business there is "working beautifully."
Things are going well because the cruise line was prepared for the slowdown, CEO Richard Fain said in a one-on-one interview with Cramer. The Chinese gross domestic product in the second quarter eased to 6.2%, its lowest output in nearly three decades, as the country grapples with the ongoing trade war with the United States.
Royal Caribbean got ahead of the slowdown about five years ago by improving its messaging, its distribution system and how its products are sold, Fain said.
Get more here
Align Technology CEO Joe Hogan on Thursday blamed business in China for the company's shortfall in the second quarter, but he predicted that output will improve.
The maker of Invisalign clear aligners saw better international growth elsewhere — 39% growth in Europe, for example — but the company greatly missed expectations in China, Hogan said in a "Mad Money" interview.
"We were expecting about 70% growth out of china and we achieved about 20-30%," Hogan said. "It's just basically a consumer backlash right now, we feel, from a standpoint of making decisions on going ahead with aligners or not."
Find out what the company expects next here
In Cramer's lightning round, the "Mad Money" host zips through his thoughts on callers' stock picks.
Zuora: "No. I want you to hold for now. It's in the penalty box … because they missed the quarter so badly last time that I just think that you have to wait a full quarter to see if they can get it together. The subscription economy is good, but their business is not."
Lithia Motors: "It's a total outlier. They are a fantastic company, fantastic people. Their stock goes higher."
