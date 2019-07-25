Foul ball: 10 top-earning athletes who lost a lot of money

Adrian Peterson #26 of the Washington Redskins looks on after being tackled by the Philadelphia Eagles during the first half at FedExField on Dec. 30, 2018 in Landover, Maryland.

Professional athletes suddenly striking it rich and then precipitously losing it all is a tale familiar to many.

The latest news on this financial front is that NFL star football player Adrian Peterson, a Washington Redskins running back, was ordered by a Maryland court to pay back more than $2.4 million to a lender after he defaulted on a 2016 loan. He's also being sued for $6.6 million by another creditor who claims he defaulted on a loan.

Peterson, 34, has earned a reported $99.2 million over his 12-year career. He just signed a new two-year, $5 million deal with the Redskins this spring, so all might not yet be lost.

Here's a look at 10 other well-known pro athletes who faced significant financial setbacks that they eventually bounced back from — or didn't.