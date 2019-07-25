JP Morgan warns of a 'significant' sell-off in US stocks this quarter

The S&P 500 Index and Nasdaq Composite have jumped by more than 20% this year, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average isn't far behind at around 17%.Marketsread more
Jeffrey Epstein was on the floor of his cell in a fetal position, was semi-conscious and had marks on his neck, sources said.Politicsread more
In the wake of growing global concerns over internet privacy and security protection, cybersecurity experts say Chinese companies cannot deny the government if asked for data.Cybersecurityread more
Asia Pacific shares traded mixed on Thursday morning despite record highs touched by the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite overnight on Wall Street.Asia Marketsread more
Samsung announced improvements to the Galaxy Fold and a new release date on Wednesday evening.Technologyread more
SpaceX was attempting to fly its "Starship" prototype rocket in its first short flight of more than a few feet off the ground on Wednesday.Investing in Spaceread more
Puerto Rico Governor Ricardo Rossello says he is resigning effective Aug. 2.U.S. Newsread more
Epstein was arrested earlier this month on an indictment that charged him with trafficking dozens of underage girls. L Brands has said it cut ties with Epstein nearly 12 years...Retailread more
But Tesla reaffirmed its full-year delivery guidance and said it still expects return to profitability in the third quarter.Technologyread more
Facebook's earnings report allayed concerns about regulatory scrutiny.Technologyread more
South Korean chipmaker SK Hynix reported its smallest quarterly earnings in three years on Thursday as slumping memory prices drove an 89% drop in second-quarter operating...Technologyread more
U.S. stocks' run up so far this year could end as soon as this quarter, a strategist from J.P. Morgan Asset Management warned on Thursday.
A potential sell-off would be driven by a downward revision in earnings forecasts for next year, predicted Jasslyn Yeo, global market strategist at the asset management giant. Analysts currently expect earnings to grow around 14% in 2020, which looks "pretty high" given the weak global economic outlook, she said.
The S&P 500 Index and Nasdaq Composite have jumped by more than 20% this year, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average isn't far behind at around 17%.
Yeo told CNBC's "Street Signs" she "won't put a number" to the sell-off that she's predicting, but said there will be "significant downside risk" for stock prices.
"In terms of timing, I think these two weeks will still be good for equity markets as we move into the Fed rate cut," she said, adding that she expects the U.S. Federal Reserve to cut interest rates at its next policy meeting at the end of this month.
After that expected Fed move, investors are set to turn their attention to other factors that influence stock prices, such as corporate earnings, said Yeo. She explained that many analysts would start tweaking their earnings forecasts for 2020 in the second half of this year, so that would determine how stocks perform in the coming months.
"We think there could be a risk that (earnings) would head downwards," she said.
Yeo is not the only strategist who has predicted an upcoming correction in stock prices. Earlier this month, Ian Harnett, chief investment strategist at Absolute Strategy Research, told CNBC a "really sharp correction" could come within the next 18 months.