The ECB could someday add buying stocks to its list of policy moves, Wall Street strategists say

The European Central Bank could at some point add equities to the list of assets it would buy to shake Europe out of its doldrums and stir up some inflation, according to market pros.

The ECB met Thursday, and left interest rates unchanged but said it would act if needed to ensure its inflation objective and would keep rates steady or lower through the first half of next year. Strategists widely expect the ECB will cut rates and discuss expanding or even expand the type of assets it is buying at its September meeting. And at some point in the future, strategists expect the ECB to discuss putting stocks on its buying list.

The July meeting was one of the final three to be run by ECB President Mario Draghi, before Christine Lagarde, chair of the International Monetary Fund, takes the helm of the central bank in November.

Rick Rieder, BlackRock chief investment officer of global fixed income, said the European negative interest rate policy has actually had the effect of making equity financing more expensive for European corporates.

For instance in project finance, from an investor point of view if the return on the debt is too low, it would be much more attractive to hold equity in the project. The difference in the price of equity versus debt financing has changed the capital structure in Europe, to the point where for a public company, using low yielding debt has created too much indebtedness and the cost of using equity financing has become too expensive.

"If rates are at zero, instead of what is a normal debt financing, everyone moves to the equity, and you've actually increased your cost of capital," said Rieder. He said the negative yields in Europe have created a negative velocity that hurts the banking system, pension funds and insurers.

Rieder said multiples on European equities are low, and the central bank could make targeted purchases in the market through ETFs or select sectors. "European equities re not expensive at all," he said, in response to a question on whether the ECB would create a stock market bubble with stock purchases.

"The most bizarre thing is people are buying European bonds for upside appreciation and European stocks for carry," said Rieder, who is also lead portfolio manager for BlackRock's Global Allocation Fund, the firm's largest mutual fund

"Until you get to equity investment and bring down the cost for companies to invest, you're creating anomalies that don't create growth and aggregate demand," he said.

He said there's been underinvestment in Europe, and righting the capital structure, so it's not so tipped toward debt would be healthy.

"You're reducing their cost of financing and creating a more normalized capital structure. Companies can't load more debt on their balance sheet. If you restructure their cost of equity, all of a sudden, they can use equity and debt in capital expansion and make and acquisition, capital expendtiures and build inventory," Rieder said.

Ethan Harris, Bank of America Merrill Lynch head of global economic research, said he also expects the ECB to move to equity purchases at some point in the future.

"It would give a little more power to the unconventional policy easing. You have to do where you're buying indexes where you're buying a broad range of things...you want to avoid buying winners and losers," said Harris.

He said it should encourage companies to invest. "Your'e both encouraging companies to borrow and invest through the markets and you're encouraging household spending based on the wealth affect," he said.