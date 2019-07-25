US warship sails through strategic Taiwan Strait amid China tension

Many large Chinese companies have for years chosen to list in the U.S. instead of Hong Kong or mainland China. Now, amid a trade battle between Beijing and Washington, one...China Marketsread more
The S&P 500 Index and Nasdaq Composite have jumped by more than 20% this year, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average isn't far behind at around 17%.Marketsread more
Jeffrey Epstein was on the floor of his cell in a fetal position, was semi-conscious and had marks on his neck, sources said.Politicsread more
In the wake of growing global concerns over internet privacy and security protection, cybersecurity experts say Chinese companies cannot deny the government if asked for data.Cybersecurityread more
Major Asia Pacific stock markets gained on Thursday as semiconductor stocks in Japan and South Korea rose.Asia Marketsread more
Samsung announced improvements to the Galaxy Fold and a new release date on Wednesday evening.Technologyread more
SpaceX was attempting to fly its "Starship" prototype rocket in its first short flight of more than a few feet off the ground on Wednesday.Investing in Spaceread more
Puerto Rico Governor Ricardo Rossello says he is resigning effective Aug. 2.U.S. Newsread more
Epstein was arrested earlier this month on an indictment that charged him with trafficking dozens of underage girls. L Brands has said it cut ties with Epstein nearly 12 years...Retailread more
But Tesla reaffirmed its full-year delivery guidance and said it still expects return to profitability in the third quarter.Technologyread more
Facebook's earnings report allayed concerns about regulatory scrutiny.Technologyread more
The U.S. military said on Wednesday it sent a Navy warship through the Taiwan Strait, which separates Taiwan from China, a move likely to anger China during a period of tense relations between Washington and Beijing.
Taiwan is among a growing number of flashpoints in the U.S.-China relationship, which include a trade war, U.S. sanctions and China's increasingly muscular military posture in the South China Sea, where the United States also conducts freedom-of-navigation patrols.
China on Wednesday warned that it is ready for war if there was any move toward Taiwan's independence, accusing the United States of undermining global stability and denouncing its arms sales to the self-ruled island.
The warship sent to the 112-mile-wide (180-km) Taiwan Strait was identified as the Antietam.
"The (ship's) transit through the Taiwan Strait demonstrates the U.S. commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific," Commander Clay Doss, a spokesman for the U.S. Navy's Seventh Fleet, said in a statement. "The U.S. Navy will continue to fly, sail and operate anywhere international law allows," he added.
The voyage risks further raising tensions with China but will likely be viewed by self-ruled Taiwan as a sign of support from U.S. President Donald Trump's administration amid growing friction between Taipei and Beijing.
The United States has no formal ties with Taiwan but is bound by law to help provide the island with the means to defend itself and is its main source of arms.
Taiwan's defense ministry said the U.S. ship had sailed north through the Taiwan Strait in its freedom-of-navigation voyage and Taiwan had monitored the mission.
Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen, asked about the voyage, said: "Taiwan makes no compromise on its freedom, democracy and sovereignty."
"The responsibility for cross-strait and regional stability lies with every party. China has the responsibility, and we will undertake ours, too," Tsai told reporters in Taipei.
China has been ramping up pressure to assert its sovereignty over the democratic island, which it considers a wayward province of "one China" and sacred Chinese territory.
On Wednesday, Chinese Defense ministry spokesman Wu Qian told a news briefing on a defense white paper, the first like it in several years to outline the military's strategic concerns, that China would make its greatest effort for peaceful reunification with Taiwan.
"If there are people who dare to try to split Taiwan from the country, China's military will be ready to go to war to firmly safeguard national sovereignty, unity and territorial integrity," he said.
China has repeatedly sent military aircraft and ships to circle Taiwan on exercises in the past few years and worked to isolate it internationally, whittling down its few remaining diplomatic allies.