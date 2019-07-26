Americans fork over billions in hidden fees

You can't listen to music, go to the movies, rent a car, stay in a hotel — or of course buy a plane ticket — without encountering some sort of extra fee.

About 85% percent of Americans have come up against an unexpected or hidden fee over the past two years for a service they used, according to a recent survey of more than 2,000 U.S. adults by Consumer Reports.

Two-thirds of them say they're paying more now in surprise charges than they did five years ago.

Whether it's in travel costs or cable or phone bills, those extra expenses can add up quickly. Taken a flight lately? There are add-on fees on everything from checking a bag and picking a seat to putting your carry-on in the overhead bin.

Competition in many industries has pushed base prices lower, but to protect profits, companies may tack on a fee at check out. It's especially hard to detect when you're comparing prices online since many sites don't display these extra costs in the advertised price.

It's a strategy that companies use called "drip pricing," where the additional fees are dribbled out or, in other words, disclosed little by little.

Earlier this month, hotel chain Marriott International was sued by the District of Columbia over allegedly deceptive "drip pricing" practices that tacked on hidden fees to hotel bills.

According the complaint, Marriott failed to disclose certain fees when it advertised prices for hotel rooms. These hidden charges, which could add up to $95 per day, applied to listings on Marriott's own website and travel websites such as Expedia.

Hotel costs are just one of several categories of expenses where consumers said they spend more than budgeted because of hidden or expected fees, according to the Consumer Reports survey.

Live entertainment and sporting events are also big offenders. Telecommunications was the top culprit. Nearly 7 in 10 adults said they have experienced a hidden fee from a telecom provider in the past two years, the report found.