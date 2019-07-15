7 stages of financial freedom: How to achieve them and why you'll be less stressed

Self-made millionaire and author of Financial Freedom Grant Sabatier knows what it takes to achieve financial freedom. In just five years, the once-struggling college grad living with his parents was able to increase his net worth to more than $1 million.

During his financial journey, Sabatier identified seven stages of financial freedom. As people reach each stage or level, their stress about money will decrease and they will have more options.

The first level Sabatier identifies is clarity. "You have to figure out where you are before you get where you want to be," he said. Ignoring your credit card statements or letting your bills pile up will only make things more stressful.

Financial experts recommend creating a budget, but just the idea of creating a budget can turn people off to the idea. Start simple, track your expenses and income and figure out where you can cut back – unused subscriptions, dining out or online shopping.

Once you're clear on what you owe and where you would like to be its time to move up to Level 2, self-sufficiency.

A part any sort of freedom is self-sufficiency, being able to provide for yourself. In order to be self-sufficient, you'll have to earn enough so that you can live on your own, pay for essentials like food and transportation. You may have to temper your initial expectations — but this is, after all, only Level 2.

Level 3 is what Sabatier calls "breathing room." After you have saved up six months' worth of living expenses, you finally have enough room to breathe, especially in an emergency. According to Bankrate's 2018 financial security index survey, only 39% of respondents would be able to cover an unexpected $1,000 emergency.