Meet the man trying to make Elon Musk's hyperloop dream a reality in Europe

Six years ago, Elon Musk unveiled his vision for a radical new approach to transportation: the hyperloop.

The idea — to propel capsules through large tubes using magnets — gained considerable traction in the years that followed. Multiple companies have emerged that are solely focused on making Musk's vision a reality.

One of those companies wants to bring the technology to Europe. Led by Dutch engineer Tim Houter, Hardt Hyperloop spawned from a team of students that won one of Musk's hyperloop competitions back in 2017.

With the European Union being divided into several different countries, it complicates the aim of uniting multiple cities through a high-speed transport system. Hardt is hoping to fix that with its technology, which would whisk pods along tracks at super-fast speeds.

"Hyperloop can really align those countries in a way that you can basically travel across the whole continent in the same way you can now in America," Houter, Hardt's co-founder and CEO, told CNBC in an interview.

One thing Hardt says sets it apart from other hyperloop players is its lane-switching technology. The company claims its hyperloop would let pods switch from one lane to another without any additional or moving parts, like cars on a highway.