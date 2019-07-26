North Korea's Kim says missile launch is a warning to South Korean 'warmongers'

A man watches a television news screen showing a file footage of a North Korean missile launch, at a railway station in Seoul on July 25, 2019. North Korea fired two short-range missiles into the sea on July 25, South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff said, after warnings from Pyongyang over military exercises between Washington and Seoul next month.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un inspected the demonstration of a "new-type tactical guided weapon" on Thursday as a warning to South Korean "warmongers" to stop importing weapons and conducting joint military drills, state media said on Friday.

North Korea test-fired two new short-range ballistic missiles on Thursday, South Korean officials said, its first missile test since Kim and U.S. President Donald Trump agreed to revive denuclearization talks last month.

"We cannot but develop nonstop super-powerful weapon systems to remove the potential and direct threats to the security of our country that exist in the south," Kim said, according to state news agency KCNA.

The U.S. State Department urged Pyongyang to refrain from further provocations and hoped for a resumption of working-level talks on North Korea's denuclearization.

South Korea also urged Pyongyang to stop acts unhelpful to easing tension and said the tests posed a military threat.

The KCNA report did not mention Trump or the United States, but said Kim criticized South Korean authorities for staging joint military exercises, which are usually conducted with U.S. troops.

Kim said the test was "a solemn warning to the south Korean military warmongers" and accused South Koreans of "double dealing" for saying they support peace but simultaneously importing new weapons and conducting military drills.

South Korea's leader should stop such "suicidal acts" and "should not make a mistake of ignoring the warning," Kim said.

Kim said he was satisfied with the rapid response and low-altitude trajectory of the weapon, which he said would make it difficult to intercept.

South Korea's defense ministry said the missiles were launched from North Korea's east coast near Wonsan city traveled about 267 miles (430 km) and 428 miles (688 km) over the sea. They both reached an altitude of 30 miles (48 km).

Seoul's National Security Council said on Thursday it believed the missiles were a new type of ballistic missile, but it would make a final assessment with the United States.

Ballistic missile tests would be a violation of U.N. Security Council resolutions that ban North Korean use of such technology. North Korea rejects the restriction as an infringement of its right to self-defense.