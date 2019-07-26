Edison didn't invent them, but light bulbs have a fascinating 200-year history

JB Straubel wasn't just CTO at Tesla, he was an inventor of its core technologiesTechnologyread more
Investors have a better sense of how the ad businesses of Amazon, Snap and Twitter stack up against the dominant players after the latest earnings reports.Technologyread more
Amazon's second-quarter earnings results were a reminder of Bezos's longtime approach of valuing long-term growth over short-term profits.Technologyread more
Southwest Airlines pulled its 737 Max planes out of its schedules until next year and deliveries are delayed.Airlinesread more
Trump tweets that he has "always said American wine is better than French wine!"Politicsread more
The U.S. is facing a recycling crisis that is burying cities and towns in tens of millions of tons of garbage a day. Companies and municipalities are turning to AI-assisted...At Workread more
The fight over border wall funding sparked the longest federal government shutdown in history.Politicsread more
In 2019, investors are seeking safety in gold, silver and bitcoin, and with risks rising, traders have their clear favorites in their group.Futures Nowread more
As car manufacturers ramp up production of electric cars, metals used to make the vehicles' batteries may face a supply crunch, according to a new report.Metalsread more
Profits earned by China's industrial firms fell 3.1% in June from a year earlier, reversing gains in May, the National Bureau of Statistics said.China Economyread more
It's not possible to turn off Facebook ads entirely, but if you want to keep Facebook from being creepy, customizing Facebook ad preferences might be for you.Technologyread more
For much of history, "most of the world lived in darkness from dusk until dawn. Light was very rare, light was very expensive," said Jane Brox, author of the 2004 book, "Brilliant: The Evolution of Artificial Light."
So when electricity was discovered, says John Jenkins, President and CEO of the Spark Museum of Electrical Invention, "It wasn't surprising that ... some individuals would start thinking about, well, how can we use this new continuous electricity to create light?"
Artificial light changed — and continues to change — the world. Now it's all about light emitting diodes, or LEDs. In 2018, the LED lighting market was worth almost $52 billion and is expected to reach over $112 billion by 2024. But 200 years before LEDs were a multibillion-dollar industry, and decades before Edison showed up, light bulbs were an idea just starting to enter the minds of curious scientists.
Watch the video to find out more about the evolution of the light bulb.