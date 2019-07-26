Edison didn't invent them, but light bulbs have a fascinating 200-year history

Skip Navigation
Top Stories
Top Stories

JB Straubel wasn't just Tesla CTO, he invented many of its core...

JB Straubel wasn't just CTO at Tesla, he was an inventor of its core technologies

Technologyread more

Snap, Twitter and Amazon are cutting into Google-Facebook duopoly

Investors have a better sense of how the ad businesses of Amazon, Snap and Twitter stack up against the dominant players after the latest earnings reports.

Technologyread more

Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos has kept the same message to Wall Street...

Amazon's second-quarter earnings results were a reminder of Bezos's longtime approach of valuing long-term growth over short-term profits.

Technologyread more

Boeing's 737 Max grounding is going on so long it will disrupt...

Southwest Airlines pulled its 737 Max planes out of its schedules until next year and deliveries are delayed.

Airlinesread more

Trump says he 'might' put tariffs on French wine in response to...

Trump tweets that he has "always said American wine is better than French wine!"

Politicsread more

Meet the robots being put on duty to help solve America's...

The U.S. is facing a recycling crisis that is burying cities and towns in tens of millions of tons of garbage a day. Companies and municipalities are turning to AI-assisted...

At Workread more

Supreme Court allows Trump to use disputed military funds for...

The fight over border wall funding sparked the longest federal government shutdown in history.

Politicsread more

Gold, silver and bitcoin—here's the most popular safety play with...

In 2019, investors are seeking safety in gold, silver and bitcoin, and with risks rising, traders have their clear favorites in their group.

Futures Nowread more

As electric car production ramps up, a supply crunch for battery...

As car manufacturers ramp up production of electric cars, metals used to make the vehicles' batteries may face a supply crunch, according to a new report.

Metalsread more

China's industrial profits fall in June, add to fears of slowdown

Profits earned by China's industrial firms fell 3.1% in June from a year earlier, reversing gains in May, the National Bureau of Statistics said.

China Economyread more

How to control and limit the ads Facebook shows you

It's not possible to turn off Facebook ads entirely, but if you want to keep Facebook from being creepy, customizing Facebook ad preferences might be for you.

Technologyread more

China wants to track and grade citizens' actions — it's in the...

China is forging ahead with efforts to create a national social credit system. Some analysts doubt authorities can reach their goal.

China Economyread more
Tech

Edison didn't invent them, but light bulbs have a fascinating 200-year history

Adam Isaak
VIDEO18:5218:52
LEDs dominate now, but light bulbs have a fascinating 200 year history
Tech

For much of history, "most of the world lived in darkness from dusk until dawn. Light was very rare, light was very expensive," said Jane Brox, author of the 2004 book, "Brilliant: The Evolution of Artificial Light."

So when electricity was discovered, says John Jenkins, President and CEO of the Spark Museum of Electrical Invention, "It wasn't surprising that ... some individuals would start thinking about, well, how can we use this new continuous electricity to create light?"

Artificial light changed — and continues to change — the world. Now it's all about light emitting diodes, or LEDs. In 2018, the LED lighting market was worth almost $52 billion and is expected to reach over $112 billion by 2024. But 200 years before LEDs were a multibillion-dollar industry, and decades before Edison showed up, light bulbs were an idea just starting to enter the minds of curious scientists.

Watch the video to find out more about the evolution of the light bulb.