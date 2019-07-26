The IRS is going after some cryptocurrency holders for back taxes

If you've been trading or mining cryptocurrency, the Internal Revenue Service is about to come knocking.

The IRS on Friday announced that it's sending letters to more than 10,000 taxpayers with virtual currency transactions who have potentially failed to report income and pay taxes owed.

Filers who did not properly report their crypto transactions to the IRS can also expect a letter.

"Taxpayers should take these letters very seriously by reviewing their tax filings and when appropriate, amend past returns and pay back taxes, interest and penalties," said IRS commissioner Charles Rettig in a statement.

Here's the lowdown on the tax implications of cryptocurrency.