Asia stocks mostly slip with US-China trade talks set to resume this week

Stocks in Asia mostly slipped in Monday morning trade as U.S.-China negotiations resume in Beijing later this week amid low expectations for a major breakthrough.

In mainland China, the Shanghai composite rose 0.12%, while the Shenzhen component added 0.15%.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng index slipped 0.57%, as tensions remain high in the city following another clash between protestors and the police over the weekend. Shares of life insurer AIA declined 1.43%.

"Hong Kong I think, in a business sense, is suffering from this sort of situation," Richard Harris, chief executive at Port Shelter Investment Management, told CNBC's "Squawk Box" on Monday.

"That's likely to help Singapore and it's probably likely to help the banks especially because it's so easy to move money, cash money, from one jurisdiction to another," Harris said.

The Nikkei 225 in Japan declined 0.44% in morning trade, as index heavyweight and robot maker Fanuc's stock fell 1.2%. The Topix also shed 0.36%.

Shares of conglomerate Softbank Group jumped more than 1.5% after the company's Founder and Chief Executive Masayoshi Son told the Nikkei in an interview that he expects initial public offerings of portfolio companies in its Vision Fund "almost every month" by around next year.

Over in South Korea, the Kospi dropped 1.56% as shares of chipmaker SK Hynix dropped 2.63%.

Australia's S&P/ASX 200, on the other hand, rose 0.27% as most of the sectors traded higher.

Overall, the MSCI Asia ex-Japan index was 0.2% lower.

Meanwhile, Singapore's DBS Group on Monday, ahead of the market open, posted a 17% increase in second-quarter profit, which came in at $1.6 billion ($1.2 billion) versus $1.37 billion a year earlier, beating estimates. The stock traded 0.26% higher in the morning.

U.S.-China trade talks are also set to resume this week, with a trade delegation from Washington scheduled to fly to China on Monday for negotiations with Beijing officials. Expectations for a major breakthrough are low, however, with National Economic Council Director Larry Kudlow telling CNBC last Friday that he "wouldn't expect any grand deal. "