Beijing says it backs Hong Kong's leader despite public demands for her resignation

Skip Navigation
Top Stories
Top Stories

Violence is escalating in Hong Kong. Here are three possible...

Beijing is set to deliver a formal response to the ongoing Hong Kong protests at 3 p.m. local time on Monday.

China Politicsread more

The EU is reportedly stripping 5 countries of some market access...

The European Commission will remove some market access rights from five countries this week in a move that could affect the UK after Brexit, the Financial Times reported.

Europe Economyread more

Former Fed Chair Janet Yellen says she's in favor of an interest...

Former Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen said she supports a 25-basis-point cut in the U.S. benchmark interest rate due to a weaker global economy.

Economyread more

The Fed is about to cut rates for the first time since 2008 as...

The Fed is expected to cut rates by a quarter point this week, in a preventative move aimed at limiting the impact of trade wars and slower global growth on the U.S. economy.

Market Insiderread more

Asia stocks mostly decline with US-China trade talks set to...

Stocks in Asia mostly slipped on Monday as investors awaited the resumption of U.S.-China negotiations in Beijing this week amid low expectations for a major breakthrough.

Asia Marketsread more

This entrepreneur is educating millions with his 'Uber for...

Snapask's on-demand tutoring app matches students with qualified tutors for one-on-one question-and-answer sessions.

Start-upsread more

From private insurance to tariffs, here are the business issues...

The debate over the future of private insurance, the Republican tax cuts and tariffs and manufacturing are business topics that could come up.

2020 Electionsread more

Intelligence Director Dan Coats is leaving office after clashing...

Trump said he will nominate Rep. John Ratcliffe, R-Texas, to replace Coats.

Politicsread more

Four dead, including suspected gunman, in shooting at California...

Police and ambulances raced to a shooting at a food festival in California on Sunday, and video posted on social media showed people at the event running for cover as shots...

Crimeread more

Ex-German defense chief questions calls for increased NATO spend

The former German defense chief told CNBC Friday that it may be impossible for his country to meet NATO spending targets.

Politicsread more

Trump's nominee for intel chief John Ratcliffe accused Mueller of...

Trump shouldn't be above the law, Rep. John Ratcliffe told Mueller, "but he damn sure shouldn't be below the law."

Politicsread more

US teen wins $3 million at video game tournament Fortnite World...

Global revenues from esports, or professional video game competitions, will hit $1.1 billion in 2019, up 27% since last year, thanks to ballooning revenues from advertising,...

Gamingread more
China Politics

Beijing says it backs Hong Kong's leader despite public demands for her resignation

Grace Shao@Gracemzshao
Key Points
  • Demonstrators in Hong Kong are continuing their protests for full democracy and autonomy in the city, clashing with authorities over the weekend.
  • China's Hong Kong Affairs Office says the recent string of events "has gone far beyond the scope of peaceful march and demonstration."
  • Beijing reiterates its support for under-fire Chief Executive Carrie Lam and the "one country, two systems" principle that allows Hong Kong some legal and economic autonomy.
Graffiti on the emblem of Hong Kong at the Legislative Council Building in Hong Kong.
ANTHONY WALLACE | AFP | Getty Images

China said Monday the recent string of protests in Hong Kong "has gone far beyond the scope of peaceful march and demonstration." Still, the country's central government said that it continues to support the city's under-fire chief executive and the notion of Hong Kong's semi-autonomy.

A statement from the country's Hong Kong and Macau Affairs Office distributed to the press in Beijing on Monday said the demonstrations have undermined the rule of law and the stability of "one country, two systems." That concept was promised to Hong Kong when the former British colony was reunited with the mainland, and guarantees that the city maintains a separate economic and legal system.

A spokesperson for the office called the recent series of violent clashes  "horrendous incidents" that have damaged the rule of law, public order, economy and people's lives in the city. He said at a Monday press conference that some forces with ulterior motives have stoked panic in the city, according to Reuters.

The demonstrations in Hong Kong started in early June against a legislative push to allow people in Hong Kong to be transferred to mainland China. They have since snowballed into a movement for full democracy and autonomy from Beijing.

The office called on people in Hong Kong to oppose and resist violence, according to the distributed statement. Citing the importance of a healthy business environment for Hong Kong's economy prosperity, it said, "We must not sit idly by and let a small number of people trample on this important value."

The Beijing statement said, "We hope that Hong Kong will get over the political contentions as soon as possible and instead concentrate on developing its economy and improving people's livelihood." Emphasizing that the Hong Kong government and society should come up with more effective measures to help address housing, employment and other social issues.

Chinese authorities have also reiterated their firm support for Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam and the Hong Kong Police, silencing rumors of an impending resignation.

The statement added that the central government offers "full support" for Lam and believes she can "govern, develop and manage Hong Kong well."

The statement ended with, "The ship of 'one country, two systems,' will surely sail far and steady despite winds and storms," suggesting there would not be a change in Beijing's management of Hong Kong in the near future.

There has been a public outcry for Lam's resignation over the handling of the Hong Kong protests since she claimed to have proposed the controversial extradition bill.

— CNBC's Evelyn Cheng and Reuters contributed to this report.