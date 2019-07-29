Violence is escalating in Hong Kong. Here are three possible outcomes

Riot police fire tear gas, after a march to call for democratic reforms in Hong Kong Edgar Su | Reuters

Beijing is set to deliver a formal response to the ongoing Hong Kong protests at 3 p.m. local time on Monday. Demonstrations started eight weeks ago in the city against a legislative push to allow people in Hong Kong to be extradited to Mainland China, but they've snowballed into a movement for full democracy and autonomy from Beijing. Over the weekend, protesters again took to the streets, clashing with authorities. A march on Saturday against an assault the previous weekend by suspected triad gang members ended in violent turmoil as riot police waded in to disperse crowds. On Sunday, riot police fired rounds of tear gas and rubber bullets as demonstrators marched toward the Chinese government's office in the city. As tensions escalate, China watchers are waiting to see how Beijing will respond. According to Ben Bland, director of the Southeast Asia Project at Sydney-based think tank the Lowy institute, there are three possible scenarios how the demonstrations could pan out from here. Three directions Hong Kong could head from here: Authorities wait out protesters Beijing intervenes directly, imposes martial law Authorities make meaningful concessions The most likely outcome, said Bland, is that Beijing and Hong Kong will try to wait out the protests, arrest rally leaders after the momentum slows down and "slowly bring the city back to order." It's unlikely, but possible, that Mainland authorities would directly intervene, Bland said, explaining that Beijing could exercise martial law but that would be the end of the "one country, two systems" principle. That concept was promised to Hong Kong when the former British colony was reunited with the mainland, and guarantees that the city maintains a separate economic and legal system. If Beijing were to send the People's Liberation Army out into Hong Kong's streets to "stabilize the situation" (which it suggested last week it could do) that would have "a big negative impact" on markets, according to Jackson Wong, asset manager director at Amber Hill Capital. Such a move would "break a lot of beliefs that Hong Kong is autonomous," he explained, adding that "investors would probably flee initially." Wong echoed Bland's assessment, saying "the situation in Hong Kong is not good. But it's not to an extent that we need the PLA in Hong Kong."

On the other end of possibilities, Chinese authorities could give "real concessions" and allow Hong Kongers full democracy — the right to an unrestricted vote for their own parliament and leader — which is what many protesters demand, Bland said. A day after protesters stormed the legislative building, demonstration leaders released a statement making five demands: a full withdrawal of the proposed extradition bill; a retraction of the characterization of the movement as a "riot," a retraction of the charges against anti-extradition protesters, the establishment of an independent committee to investigate the Hong Kong Police Force's use of force, and the implementation of universal suffrage for the city's chief executive officer role and its legislature by 2020. Some experts have pointed out that there has not been a singular protest leader with whom authorities could negotiate, but Bland said that isn't the issue. At the end of the day, he explained, the Mainland Chinese government has not shown interest in negotiating a resolution. "There is no sign yet from Beijing or the Hong Kong government that they are willing to make any meaningful concessions beyond the suspension of the extradition bill which started this," said Bland. Sean King, senior vice president of public policy and business development strategy firm Park Strategies offered similar analysis to Bland. Citing the mass killing of pro-democracy student protesters at Tiananmen Square 30 years ago, King said, "Beijing will have no moral qualms about" bringing in the military to intervene. But such an act "would totally lose the Hong Kong populace once and for all," said King. He said he expects the protests to continue on for weeks or even months before any settlement might be reached. As for why Hong Kong Chief Executive Officer Carrie Lam has yet to step down, King said if she resigns then it would symbolize Beijing admitting defeat. "That would be giving into the masses," said King. He added that, if mainland authorities give Hong Kongers what they demand, which is full fledged democracy, then it's conceivable that citizens of Beijing, Shanghai and other mainland cities will ask for the same.

Signals from Beijing