Cramer: Get ready to buy these stocks as the market awaits a rate cut

It's possible one or two Fed officials, and maybe even three, could disagree with the central bank's decision to cut rates Wednesday.Market Insiderread more
The stock closed Monday up 788% since its May initial public offering and has drawn interest from short sellers.Food & Beverageread more
For the first time since the financial crisis, companies have given back more to shareholders than they are making in free cash flow.Marketsread more
Sen. Elizabeth Warren, seeking to extend her momentum among liberal voters before the second Democratic presidential debate, on Monday proposed sweeping changes in how America...Politicsread more
Amazon-owned PillPack and Surescripts are doing battle over access to data about patients' prescriptions.Technologyread more
The Trump administration is proposing a rule that would require hospitals to publish the prices that are negotiated with insurers or risk being fined.Health and Scienceread more
Your job is to sit tight and find high-quality stocks to stick with for as long as the underlying business stays strong, Jim Cramer says.Mad Money with Jim Cramerread more
See which stocks are posting big moves after the bell on July 29.Market Insiderread more
Morgan Stanley's Chethan Ahya tells CNBC that he expects the Federal Reserve to cut interest rates by 50 basis points this week because of weak business investment in the...The Fedread more
Wednesday's Democratic primary debate could be a referendum on the civil rights records of Joe Biden, Kamala Harris and Cory Booker. With the black vote serving as a kingmaker...Politicsread more
Uber is shrinking its marketing team as part of a restructuring that more closely combines marketing, communications and policy.Technologyread more
Investors should add Jim Cramer's so-called "Cloud King" stocks to their shopping list as the stock market awaits an interest rate cut by the Federal Reserve later this week, the "Mad Money" host said Monday.
Money has been rotating from high-quality growth names into the industrial sectors as Wall Street eyes a quarter-point rate cut will spur more business investment and give a boost to cyclical and industrial companies,
That explains why the Dow Jones Industrial Average, which tracks 30 large blue-chip stocks, gained nearly 29 points during the session Monday. The S&P 500 and tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite slipped 0.16% and 0.44%, respectively.
"You need to accept that this rotation is happening. It's what's driving these stocks," Cramer said. "The Fed's rate cut will push money out of the 'Cloud Kings' and into the industrials, but your job is not to trade around a rotation, it's to find high-quality stocks and stick with them for as long as the underlying business stays strong."
Cramer said the "Cloud King" group of hot-tech stocks, which includes names such as Salesforce, Workday, VMWare, Adobe and Twilio, rarely pulls back enough to give investors an ideal entry point. These stocks are riding a secular trend and will perform well, despite worries of an economic slowdown, he said.
Workday and Adobe shed more than 1% of their respective share prices during the session, while Salesforce dropped 2.35%. Twilio plunged more than 5%.
The central bank on Wednesday could cut interest rates for the first time in more than a decade, an idea that's also supported by former chair Janet Yellen. The current benchmark rate stands at 2.25% to 2.5%. Fed Chair Jerome Powell initially planned to continue raising rates in 2019, but shifted his outlook in the months following a rate hike last December that induced a brutal market-wide sell-off.
"When this kind of rotation gives you a pullback in a group like the 'Cloud Kings,' that's a long-term buying opportunity," Cramer said. "Just remember that you can afford to take your time ... [because] I don't think" the rotation has ended.
Disclosure: Cramer's charitable trust owns shares of Salesforce.com and Twilio.
Questions for Cramer?
Call Cramer: 1-800-743-CNBC
Want to take a deep dive into Cramer's world? Hit him up!
- Jim Cramer Twitter - Facebook - Instagram
Questions, comments, suggestions for the "Mad Money" website? madcap@cnbc.com