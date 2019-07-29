The EU is reportedly stripping 5 countries of some market access rights — that may impact the UK after Brexit

Beijing is set to deliver a formal response to the ongoing Hong Kong protests at 3 p.m. local time on Monday.China Politicsread more
The European Commission will remove some market access rights from five countries this week in a move that could affect the UK after Brexit, the Financial Times reported.Europe Economyread more
Former Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen said she supports a 25-basis-point cut in the U.S. benchmark interest rate due to a weaker global economy.Economyread more
The Fed is expected to cut rates by a quarter point this week, in a preventative move aimed at limiting the impact of trade wars and slower global growth on the U.S. economy.Market Insiderread more
Stocks in Asia mostly slipped in Monday afternoon trade as U.S.-China negotiations resume in Beijing later this week amid low expectations for a major breakthrough.Asia Marketsread more
Snapask's on-demand tutoring app matches students with qualified tutors for one-on-one question-and-answer sessions.Start-upsread more
The debate over the future of private insurance, the Republican tax cuts and tariffs and manufacturing are business topics that could come up.2020 Electionsread more
Trump said he will nominate Rep. John Ratcliffe, R-Texas, to replace Coats.Politicsread more
Police and ambulances raced to a shooting at a food festival in California on Sunday, and video posted on social media showed people at the event running for cover as shots...Crimeread more
The former German defense chief told CNBC Friday that it may be impossible for his country to meet NATO spending targets.Politicsread more
Trump shouldn't be above the law, Rep. John Ratcliffe told Mueller, "but he damn sure shouldn't be below the law."Politicsread more
The European Commission will be blocking five countries from accessing parts of the European Union's financial markets — in a move that could hit the United Kingdom after it leaves the bloc, according to a Financial Times report on Sunday.
The decision will see the Commission removing certain market access rights from Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada and Singapore, the FT reported.
The bloc grants financial-market access to non-EU lenders, investment firms, clearing houses or credit rating agencies in its so-called "equivalence" system, as long as it considers their home rules to be in line with the EU's.
The five countries are deemed as no longer regulating credit rating agencies as rigorously as the bloc — thereby removing them from a position which made it possible for European banks to rely on those ratings, reported the Financial Times, citing a document the newspaper had seen.
This is the first time that such equivalence provisions have been withdrawn.
It is a system that the UK will likely have to subscribe to after it leaves the European trading bloc. The EU has stipulated that Britain must rely on the equivalence provisions for access to the single market after Brexit, according to the FT.
The move is seen by some as a warning to Britain that it needs to be aligned with EU rules if it wants its trading platforms and financial firms to continue having direct access to customers in the bloc.
Read the Financial Times' report on the removal of some market access rights for five countries.
— Reuters contributed to this report.