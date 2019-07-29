Goldman names Chipotle its favorite restaurant stock

These are the stocks posting the largest moves before the bell.Market Insiderread more
The Fed is expected to cut rates by a quarter point this week, in a preventative move aimed at limiting the impact of trade wars and slower global growth on the U.S. economy.Market Insiderread more
Pfizer shareholders would own 57% of the new company and Mylan's shareholders would get 43%.Pharmaceuticalsread more
Trade representatives from the U.S. and China will begin their first official in-person meeting since the G-20 truce, but neither side is showing any sense of urgency for a...Marketsread more
With stocks on the rise, a key Fed meeting approaching and the lowest-volume month of the year coming up, the market's fear gauge could be about to spike, says NorthmanTrader...Trading Nationread more
Ryanair's CEO also warns investors about potential job cuts due the Boeing 737 Max grounding, now in its fifth month.Airlinesread more
President Trump lashed out at the Fed ahead of its July meeting, criticizing it for what he sees as overly restrictive interest rates.US Economyread more
Here are the biggest calls on Wall Street on MondayInvestingread more
Beijing is set to deliver a formal response to the ongoing Hong Kong protests at 3 p.m. local time on Monday.China Politicsread more
Musk said the video streaming feature could arrive as soon as August in a software update.Technologyread more
Beyond Meat's frozen chicken strips were the product that brought the company to life, but ultimately it was its first major product failure. That tells the market something...Evolveread more
Goldman Sachs is bullish on Chipotle, predicting digital sales to drive the next leg of the stock's rally.
The firm initiated coverage of Chipotle with a buy rating and a $1,000 price target, representing 28% upside for the stock. Goldman also added Chipotle to its conviction buy list.
"By ﬂexing their digital muscle and migrating customers to this channel, the company is able to grow capacity in the stores well beyond prior "peak" in 2014 as well as grow frequency and spend potential," said Goldman Sachs' Katherine Fogertey in a note to clients Monday.
Chipotle's stock is on a tear, climbing more than 80% this year, after lagging the sector since 2015 during its food safety crisis. The stock hit an all-time high in extended trading last week after reporting better-than-expected quarterly earnings, fueled by digital sales numbers that nearly doubled.
Shares of Chipotle rose 1.5% in premarket trading on Monday.
For the quarter, Chipotle's digital sales grew 99.1% and made up 18.2% of sales for the quarter. Goldman expects digital sales to be " a powerful tool to unlock restaurant margin expansion."
Fogertey said a strong macro backdrop should drive Chipotle's same-store sales growth to 10.1% this year and 8% in 2020.
Goldman also initiated buy ratings on McDonald's, Starbucks, Shake Shack and Wingstop.
The firm said that strong consumer spending, digital engagement and delivery driving higher prices and traffic, are accelerating fundamentals for restaurants. The fast casual restaurant stocks have outperformed the S&P 500 14% year to date.
— with reporting from CNBC's Michael Bloom