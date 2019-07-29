Morgan Stanley: The S&P 500 will fail to break out for a third time in 18 months

Skip Navigation
The Fed is about to cut rates for the first time since 2008 as...

The Fed is expected to cut rates by a quarter point this week, in a preventative move aimed at limiting the impact of trade wars and slower global growth on the U.S. economy.

Pfizer will combine its off-patent drug business with Mylan

Pfizer shareholders would own 57% of the new company and Mylan's shareholders would get 43%.

US-China trade talks resume with tempered expectations

Trade representatives from the U.S. and China will begin their first official in-person meeting since the G-20 truce, but neither side is showing any sense of urgency for a...

The stock market could be in for a 'VIXplosion,' says widely...

With stocks on the rise, a key Fed meeting approaching and the lowest-volume month of the year coming up, the market's fear gauge could be about to spike, says NorthmanTrader...

Boeing better get its 's--- together,' Ryanair CEO warns

Ryanair's CEO also warns investors about potential job cuts due the Boeing 737 Max grounding, now in its fifth month.

Experts worry that the census will again undercount kids younger...

Despite years of warnings, census experts worry it's likely that children younger than 5 will be undercounted again in next year's survey – and that could mean more difficulty...

Trump hits the Fed again, says 'small rate cut' this week is not...

President Trump lashes out at the Fed ahead of its July meeting, criticizing it for what he sees as overly restrictive interest rates.

Morgan Stanley: The S&P 500 will fail to break out for a third...

Despite the S&P 500 closing at an all-time high on Friday, the index's internals and fundamentals are too weak to maintain the rally, Morgan Stanley said Monday.

Biggest analyst calls of the day: Starbucks, Apple, UPS,...

Here are the biggest calls on Wall Street on Monday

Samsung's next big smartphone launch is coming next week — here's...

Samsung is expected to announce its new Galaxy Note 10 on Aug. 7 ahead of Apple's new iPhones in September.

How Domino's plans to fight the war against GrubHub and UberEats

Deutsche Bank initiated coverage of the pizza chain Monday with a sell rating because of the threat of third-party delivery platforms.

Violence is escalating in Hong Kong. Here are three possible...

Beijing is set to deliver a formal response to the ongoing Hong Kong protests at 3 p.m. local time on Monday.

Markets

Morgan Stanley: The S&P 500 will fail to break out for a third time in 18 months

Maggie Fitzgerald@mkmfitzgerald
Key Points
  • In the last 18-months, the S&P 500 has peaked close to or just above the 3,000 range three times. The last two times were followed by a market correction and this time is no different, Morgan Stanley's chief U.S. equity strategist and chief investment officer Mike Wilson said Monday.
  • "We think this latest surge will fail again, as we don't expect a Fed cut to rekindle growth the way market participants may be hoping, and now pricing," said Wilson.
  • The S&P 500 hit an all-time high on Friday, closing at 3,025.86.
Traders Gregory Rowe (R) and Peter Tuchman work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) ahead of the closing bell, June 21, 2019 in New York City.
Drew Angerer | Getty Images

The third time is "not the charm" for a S&P 500 breakout, according to Morgan Stanley.

Despite the S&P 500 closing at an all-time high on Friday, the index's internals and fundamentals are too weak to maintain the rally, the firm said.

"While our 2400–3000 call from 18 months ago may look vulnerable, we think this latest surge will fail again, as we don't expect a Fed cut to rekindle growth the way market participants may be hoping, and now pricing," said Morgan Stanley's chief U.S. equity strategist and chief investment officer Mike Wilson in a note to clients on Monday.

In the last 18-months, the S&P 500 has peaked close to or just above the 3,000 range three times. The last two times were followed by a market correction and this time is no different, according to Wilson. While The Federal Reserve is likely to cut interest rates by 25 basis points on Wednesday, the boost from the easing will not sustain the breakout that many investors are expecting, Wilson said.

Morgan Stanley chief US equity strategist Mike Wilson says a 10% correction is coming in the third-quarter
A growth slowdown fueled by a trade war between the U.S and China and the Fed's policy pivot have caused interest rates to fall. This low rate environment have made equities to appear attractive when they are not, preventing a larger expansion, said Wilson.

Company leadership "remains decidedly defensive," said Wilson. This was demonstrated Friday when gross private domestic investment took a full percentage point off the final second-quarter GDP number. Gross private domestic investment tumbled 5.5%, the worst since the fourth quarter in 2015.

"Big disappointments in capital spending and business surveys suggest growth could slow further in 2H," said Wilson.

Wilson also raised a red flag that earnings forecasts have fallen since the start of the year.

"We remain of the view that the consensus S&P 500 earnings forecasts are still materially too high for both the second half of 2019 and 2020 and think the Fed's expected rate cut next week should not be celebrated if it is accompanied by an earnings and possibly economic recession," he said.

The S&P 500 opened down marginally on Monday, last trading around 3,018.

— with reporting from CNBC's Michael Bloom