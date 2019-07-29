US-China trade talks resume in Shanghai with tempered expectations

Chinese President Xi Jinping (R) and US President Donald Trump attend their bilateral meeting on the sidelines of the G20 Summit in Osaka on June 29, 2019.

Trade representatives from the U.S. and China will begin their first official in-person meeting since the G-20 truce, but neither side is showing any sense of urgency for a trade deal.

The two-day meeting is set to take place in Shanghai on Tuesday after President Donald Trump and Chinese leader Xi Jinping reached a ceasefire last month. However, expectations for a long-term resolution remain low as Beijing waits and sees Washington's stance on Huawei, while Trump believes China may hold out until the 2020 election.

"I don't think personally China would sign a deal if I had a 2% chance of losing the election," Trump said on Friday. "I think China would probably say: 'Let's wait. Let's wait. Maybe Trump will lose and we can deal with another dope, or another stiff."'

White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow told CNBC on Friday he "wouldn't expect any grand deal" at the meeting in Shanghai.

"Talking to our negotiators, I think they're going to reset the stage and hopefully go back to where the talks left off last May," Kudlow said.