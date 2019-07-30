Jeffrey Epstein's long July continues: Accused child sex trafficker set to return to court after injury in jail

U.S. financier Jeffrey Epstein appears in a photograph taken for the New York State Division of Criminal Justice Services' sex offender registry March 28, 2017 and obtained by Reuters July 10, 2019. New York State Division of Criminal Justice Services/Handout via REUTERS.

Jeffrey Epstein's month started badly. It's only gotten worse from there. And his next court date Wednesday, the last day of July, isn't likely to bring any good news.

Epstein, 66, the accused pedophile and super-rich money manager who once counted as friends former President Bill Clinton and President Donald Trump, is expected to appear at 11 a.m. ET in U.S. District Court in Manhattan.

His lawyers and prosecutors are set to recommend to Judge Richard Berman a schedule for the case to address the biggest hurdles in Epstein's criminal case on child sex trafficking charges.

Berman asked the two sides to meet prior to the Wednesday morning conference to hash out an agreeable date for Epstein's trial, and to "devise a mutually acceptable schedule" for the evidence-gathering and exclusion processes.

But some legal minds also suspect the defense lawyers will press the judge about Epstein's detention in federal lockup, where he was recently put on suicide watch after being found injured in his jail cell with marks on his neck.

Former federal prosecutor Michael Weinstein told CNBC that he anticipates Epstein's lawyers will urge Berman to reconsider his decision to deny Epstein bail.

They might argue that "you need to let him out of jail because he's not suited to be there, he's threatened there" and, as an accused child abuser, is on the "lowest rung of all the criminals" in the prison hierarchy, Weinstein said.