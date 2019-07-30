Here are the biggest analyst calls of the day: Micron, Pfizer, Take-Two & more

Oppenheimer said in its initiation note of the Chinese digital music company, that it will benefit from "enhanced content leadership."

"TME operates four of the five most popular digital music apps in China with market penetration of over 90%. However, only 4.3% of users subscribe to the company's music service (vs. SPOT's 46%) and 4.8% of its users pay for social entertainment, which provides massive monetization potential. Additionally, TME owns the most comprehensive music content library in China and is investing in its own exclusive content. Although the company faces some near-term sublicensing headwinds, we believe TME will benefit from enhanced content leadership in the long term. "