Apple stock up 4% on earnings beat

Apple's services and wearables businesses are becoming increasingly critical for the company.

Apple's iPhone sales miss estimates, down 12% versus last year

Apple's iPhone revenue came in at $25.99 billion in fiscal Q3 2019, down from $29.4 billion in the year-ago quarter and missing Wall Street estimates.

The Capital One breach is unlike any other major hack

The incident involved theft of more than 100 million customer records, 140,000 Social Security numbers and 80,000 linked bank details.

Seven cities see home prices heating up again, but Seattle sinks

Home prices continue to gain, and while the gains still shrank in May nationally, some markets are seeing stronger price appreciation.

Apple now has $210.6 billion in cash on hand

Apple continues to host one of the largest cash piles of any U.S. company.

Multinational companies are getting clobbered by Trump's tariffs

Companies that generate the majority of revenue overseas have seen a stunning 13.6% drop in profits.

Apple's services business grew 13% in the third quarter

Apple is increasingly relying on its revenue from services like the App Store and Apple Pay to make up for saturation in the smartphone market.

Jamie Dimon's worst fears for the bank industry realized with...

Bank CEOs including Jamie Dimon have been highlighting the risks of a cyberattack for years.

Under Armour's North America problem hasn't gone away

Under Armour's mixed earnings results on Tuesday called attention to the fact that the brand continues to fight to win more shoppers on its home turf, a competitive one.

Green Dot reveals savings account with a rate 30 times the...

Branchless bank Green Dot is launching highest yielding bank account in the industry.

Epstein got documents claiming he raped 15-year-old girl day...

Jennifer Araoz says she was 15 years old or younger when Jeffrey Epstein, a former friend of Presidents Donald Trump and Bill Clinton, assaulted her in his New York townhouse.

Meet Paige Thompson, who is accused of hacking Capital One

A software engineer appears to be the lone wolf actor at the heart of Capital One's data breach, authorities say.

Annie Palmer
Key Points
  • Apple disclosed its cash on hand in its fiscal third-quarter earnings report on Tuesday.
  • The company reported it has $210.6 billion in cash on hand compared with $225.4 billion the previous quarter.
  • The company has been aggressively spending on original content, U.S. job creation and other investments.
Apple CEO Tim Cook delivers the keynote address during the 2019 Apple Worldwide Developer Conference (WWDC) on June 03, 2019 in San Jose, California.
Justin Sullivan | Getty Images

Apple now has $210.6 billion cash on hand, according to the company's fiscal third-quarter earnings report released on Tuesday.

That's a 6.6% decline from its fiscal second quarter of 2019, when it reported a cash pile of $225.4 billion. It's down 13.6% from the year-ago quarter.

Apple continues to host one of the largest cash piles of any U.S. company, which has resulted in calls for M&A and other investment. It has been busy on the M&A front, announcing last week that it would acquire Intel's smartphone model division for $1 billion. The deal represents a tiny fraction of Apple's war chest of cash.

The company is spending heavily to expand its lineup of services, including its new Apple TV+ streaming service that will launch in the fall.

Apple has also been investing in U.S. job creation. Last year, it committed to spend $1 billion on a new campus in Austin, Texas, where it will eventually employ 15,000 workers. The move is part of Apple's decision to contribute $350 billion to the U.S. economy over five years with funds made available through tax adjustments.

