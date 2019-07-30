'The Lion King' tops $1 billion at the box office, becomes 4th Disney movie to hit billion-dollar benchmark this year

Skip Navigation
Top Stories
Top Stories

The Capital One breach is unlike any other major hack

The incident involved theft of more than 100 million customer records, 140,000 Social Security numbers and 80,000 linked bank details.

Cybersecurityread more

Seven cities see home prices heating up again, but Seattle sinks

Home prices continue to gain, and while the gains still shrank in May nationally, some markets are seeing stronger price appreciation.

Real Estateread more

Multinational companies are getting clobbered by Trump's tariffs

Companies that generate the majority of revenue overseas have seen a stunning 13.6% drop in profits.

Earningsread more

Jamie Dimon's worst fears for the bank industry realized with...

Bank CEOs including Jamie Dimon have been highlighting the risks of a cyberattack for years.

Cybersecurityread more

Stocks making the biggest moves midday: Procter & Gamble, Capital...

These are the stocks posting the largest moves midday.

Market Insiderread more

Under Armour's North America problem hasn't gone away

Under Armour's mixed earnings results on Tuesday called attention to the fact that the brand continues to fight to win more shoppers on its home turf, a competitive one.

Retailread more

Green Dot reveals savings account with a rate 30 times the...

Branchless bank Green Dot is launching highest yielding bank account in the industry.

Financeread more

Epstein got documents claiming he raped 15-year-old girl day...

Jennifer Araoz says she was 15 years old or younger when Jeffrey Epstein, a former friend of Presidents Donald Trump and Bill Clinton, assaulted her in his New York townhouse.

Politicsread more

Meet Paige Thompson, who is accused of hacking Capital One

A software engineer appears to be the lone wolf actor at the heart of Capital One's data breach, authorities say.

Banksread more

Disney's 'The Lion King' tops $1 billion at the box office

"The Lion King" is set to surpass the $1 billion mark today, its 19th day in theaters, making it the fourth Disney movie to do so this year.

Entertainmentread more

Trump calls for a 'large' interest rate cut a day before the...

The call comes ahead of a widely expected quarter-point interest rate cut this week.

Economyread more

TSA suspends 2 officers after a noose was found at Miami...

The Transportation Security Administration said the display was found in a baggage-screening area.

Airlinesread more
Entertainment

'The Lion King' tops $1 billion at the box office, becomes 4th Disney movie to hit billion-dollar benchmark this year

Sarah Whitten@sarahwhit10
Key Points
  • "The Lion King" is set to surpass the $1 billion mark Tuesday, its 19th day in theaters.
  • It will be the fourth Disney movie to make more than $1 billion this year.
  • "Toy Story 4" will soon be the fifth, as it has already accrued $919.1 million during its first five weeks in theaters.
Still from Disney's remake of "The Lion King" featuring Mufasa and a young Simba on Pride Rock.
Disney

"The Lion King" is set to surpass the $1 billion mark today, its 19th day in theaters, making it the fourth Disney movie to do so this year.

The remake of the classic 1994 animated feature had earned $360.9 million at the domestic box office and $638.5 million internationally. On Monday, the estimated total for the film was $999.4 million.

This box-office performance is stellar for a film that went into its opening weekend with a Rotten Tomatoes score of 55% from 260 reviews.

Ahead of its release, critics had mixed feelings about Disney's reimagining of the beloved animated classic. The consensus was that while the animation itself was breathtaking it made the musical numbers boring.

Analysts still foresee a long run for "The Lion King," expecting it to continue to sell tickets well into the end of the summer. Back in April, many expected it to be one of the biggest films of the year, if not the biggest.

"Avengers: Endgame," another Disney film, now holds the record for the highest-grossing film of all time. It took the crown last week from "Avatar."

So far, three other Disney films have passed $1 billion this year: "Captain Marvel," "Aladdin" and "Avengers: Endgame."

"Toy Story 4" will soon be the fifth, as it has already accrued $919.1 million during its first five weeks in theaters.

In total, Disney has made more than $7.67 billion at the global box office this year, setting a record for the highest-grossing year for a studio ever — and it's not even August.

Disney still has yet to release "Maleficent: Mistress of Evil," "Frozen 2" and "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker."

Initially, analysts had conservatively forecast that Disney would haul in around $9 billion this year, however, that figure could be much higher.

VIDEO3:2303:23
Swisher: Disney's Iger is one of the most talented executives around
Squawk Alley