Here are the best Dow stocks to buy on the day Fed cuts rates

Home prices continue to gain, and while the gains still shrank in May nationally, some markets are seeing stronger price appreciation.Real Estateread more
The Capital One breach is unique since a single experienced engineer was able to gain access to personal data and wreak havoc.Cybersecurityread more
Branchless bank Green Dot is launching highest yielding bank account in the industry.Financeread more
The call comes ahead of a widely expected quarter-point interest rate cut this week.Economyread more
"This headline is not good one for Capital One," says RBC Capital Markets.Banksread more
Analysts say that low expectations Apple a lot of room to overachieve, even as the company is coming off of of two straight quarters of year-over-year revenue decline.Technologyread more
The old investing mantra "Don't fight the Fed" stands the test of time for a reason.Marketsread more
"A trade deal with China would boost market significantly," says Marc Short. "It would benefit the president politically" and probably give him "more of a lift."Politicsread more
Analysts and investors say expectations remain very low for Apple's third quarter earnings after the bell on Tuesday.Marketsread more
A software engineer allegedly appears to be the lone wolf actor at the heart of Capital One's recent data breach.Banksread more
The bounce back from last month's drop was much stronger than economists expected.Economyread more
The Federal Reserve is expected to cut rates this week for the first time since 2008, potentially giving investors the green light to play offense. CNBC took a look at stocks that tend to pop on the day the central bank pulls the trigger.
CNBC analysis using Kensho, a hedge fund analytics tool, found the stocks in the Dow Jones Industrial Average with the highest one-day return when the Fed initially cut rates in each cycle going back to 1990. The first rate reduction in every easing cycle took place in 1995, 1998, 2001, 2003 and 2007. General Electric and DuPont are excluded as they are no longer in the Dow.
The 30-stock index climbed 0.7% on average on rate-cut day as an easier monetary policy is typically bullish for stocks especially cyclicals like industrials. Procter & Gamble takes the cake as the best-performing stock in the Dow on decision day, rising 2.2% on average. Caterpillar and 3M both jumped nearly about 1.9% when the Fed lowered interest rates.
Investors have piled into big dividend payers on rate-cut day as Verizon, Chevron and P&G, all having attractive dividend yields, have done well in the past.
The Fed will announce its latest decision on whether to adjust interest rates at 2 p.m. ET Wednesday. The central bank is widely expected to cut its benchmark lending rate for the first time in more than 10 years. Fed Chair Jerome Powell has signaled his willingness to do what it takes to sustain the record-long expansion.