Who is Paige Thompson, the alleged Capital One hacker who stole the data of 100 million people?

A software engineer could be the lone wolf actor at the heart of Capital One's recent data breach.

The FBI arrested Paige Thompson, age 33, on Monday, after an investigation led federal authorities to believe she is responsible for the theft of over 100 million Capital One customer records.

Thompson faces Department of Justice charges of computer fraud and "abuse for an intrusion on the stored data" of Capital One. The FBI tracked down suspect with help from Capital One – which received a tip about the stolen data in an email, and was able to link her identity to a number of social media and user accounts.

The theft is unlike any other major data breach, as the allegation of Thompson as a lone wolf insider set Capital One's situation apart from the crises of Equifax and Marriott. Criminals, with connections to nation-states, attacked those companies from the outside.

Known online by the alias "erratic," the DOJ complaint said Thompson worked in the Seattle, Washington area as a technology company software engineer. She allegedly intruded "into servers rented or contracted" by Capital One, as well as "from a company that provides cloud computing services." The DOJ did not identify the cloud software company, instead referring to it as the "Cloud Computing Company" in the complaint.

Thompson's former employer is the cloud business of Amazon, also known as Amazon Web Services. While the DOJ did not identify Amazon in the complaint, federal investigators do mention Thompson's resume showing she worked at a cloud software company from 2015 to 2016.

"AWS was not compromised in any way and functioned as designed," an Amazon Web Services spokesperson said in a statement to CNBC. "The perpetrator gained access through a misconfiguration of the web application and not the underlying cloud-based infrastructure ... this type of vulnerability is not specific to the cloud."

An Amazon spokesperson told Bloomberg News that Thompson last worked for Amazon three years ago.